RCB vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to bounce back on home turf vs confident Punjab Kings

RCB vs PBKS IPL live score 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) failed to get off to a winning start in their IPL 2024 campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings last week. But while it may be dismissed as just one match, the chinks in their armoury, which was feared even before the start of the season, have been exposed. It was their bowling attack entirely that looked brittle against Chennai in that loss in Chepauk. While the fast bowlers looked haywire in the short-ball ploy against CSK, the spinners barely troubled the batter through the middle overs....Read More

The concern is only likely to get bigger for RCB when then return to their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, for a three-game stretch, a venue known for plat pitches, short fences and a quick outfield. It's a batting paradise and Punjab Kings, who head into the match after a confident start to their season with a win against Delhi Capitals at their new home in Chandigarh, have the perfect weaponry to capitalise on the Chinnaswamy conditions, with an array of power hitters in their line-up.

If that is not enough, RCB have a poor record on their home ground. Since 2018, Royal Challengers have managed just 10 wins in 21 matches at the Chinnaswamy.

Punjab will heavily rely on Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm fast bowler, to emulate what Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman, also a left-armer, managed against RCB, and get those early wickets. However, for the hosts, their positives from the loss against Chennai were Anuj Rawat's 25-ball 48 and the return of Dinesh Karthik to his best, as he had smashed an unbeaten 38 off 26.

Punjab, who will be raring to play at the Chinnaswamy, are expected to not make any changes to their XI with a toss-up being between Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep in the Impact Player rule. For the home team, they might want to get in Reece Topley for Alzarri Joseph in this match while playing Karthik as the Impact Player.

Punjab, however, have their own bit of concern such as lack of runs from Jonny Bairstow, whose Indian marathon encompasses last year's World Cup, the five-match Test series and now the IPL, and poor form of left-arm seamer Sam Curran.

Punjab have emerged to be a bogey team for Bengaluru over the last few years. Although they do hold a 17-14 advantage in the overall rivalry in IPL history, Punjab have won five of their last seven matches against RCB in the previous four seasons.

However, this will be the first time Punjab Kings will be visiting the M Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2019. They hold a 5-7 win-loss record at the venue, having last claimed a victory in 2017.

RCB will, however, be on the lookout for Kagiso Rabada as well, who has an excellent record against RCB's Big Three. He has dismissed Virat Kohli four times in T20 cricket and thrice against both Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Kohli, on the other hand, has an flawless record against Arshdeep, having scored 44 runs in 23 deliveries against the bowler for zero dismissals.