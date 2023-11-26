IPL 2024 Retention Deadline Day Highlights: Pandya retained by GT, Archer released by MI
- IPL 2024 Retention Deadline Day Highlights: It is the final day of retentions and teams are revealing the players they have released ahead of the big auction
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Hardik Pandya has been retained by Gujarat Titans, thus pouring water over a rather sensational speculation around the all-rounder returning to the Mumbai Indians. Pandya has let GT to the IPL title in their debut year in the tournament in 2021 and to the runners-up position the following year in 2022. GT released their list of retained players towards the end of the deadline day for teams to reveal their retained players and put an end to the rumours.
Meanwhile, MI have released fast bowler Jofra Archer. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmad has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while bowler Mayank Dagar is traded to RCB from SRH during the Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the 2024 IPL season, according to a release from IPL.
Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee.
Mayank Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee. The right-handed all-rounder has previously also been a part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the 2023 IPL season, he played just 3 games and took 1 wicket. The 2024 IPL auction is set to take place in Dubai on December 19.
Catch live updates of the final day of IPL 2024 retentions here:
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 06:37 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: That's that!
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Thank you very much joining us. Remember that the trading window is still open until December 12, which is exactly seven days before the auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai. So there could still be sparks of news about these teams before the crescendo at the auction. Stay tuned here to follow everything.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 06:34 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: The big ones
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: The biggest news of them all was always going to be Hardik Pandya thanks to the bombshell speculation that surfaced a couple of days ago. He has been retained for now but MI's apparent reasoning behind getting him back was so he can be captain after Rohit Sharma, so this is still something that cannot be ruled out in the future. Shahrukh Khan being released by PBKS is a surprise, as is the release od Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood. Jason Holder has been released by Rajasthan Royals, as is Joe Root, although the latter has said he won't play in the 2024 season. SRH have let go of Harry Brook while DC have chosen to stick with Prithvi Shaw despite the latter's erratic form.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 06:19 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: SRH retained/released/traded players
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Retained players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande
Released players: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Karthik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas
Players traded out: Mayank Dagar
Players traded in: Shahbaz Ahmed
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 06:18 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals retained/released/traded players
Released players: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna
Released players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, M Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif
Players traded out : Devdutt Padikkal
Players traded in : Avesh Khan
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 06:12 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Punjab Kings retained/released players
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa
Released players: Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 06:03 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Delhi Capitals retained/released players list
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Retained players: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, , Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Released players: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:59 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: CSK retained/released players list
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Retained players: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.
Released players: Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorious, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Akash Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:47 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants retained/released players list
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Retained players: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (from RR), Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen Ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.
Released players: Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:46 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: KKR 2023 Retentions/Released players’ list
Retained players: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy. Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell,Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Released players: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, David Wiese, Aarya Desai, N Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:45 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: RCB released players list
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedhar Jadhav.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:45 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Hasaranga, Harshal, Hazlewood among RCB's released players!
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Well the star Sri Lanka spin-bowling all-rounder has been let go of by RCB. Some other surprise names on the list are fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:35 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Gujarat Titans released list
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Yash Dayal, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:32 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: HARDIK PANDYA RETAINED!
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Well, well, well, it HASN'T happened in the end. Gujarat Titans have retained their captain Hardik Pandya. He is not returning to MI this year folks.
- Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:28 PM
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: It is that time of the year! The 10 IPL teams are slowly revealing the players they have chosen to retain and release ahead of the 2024 IPL auction. Today is the deadline day and we will be bringing you live updates of all the latest news from the event as it winds down to a thrilling conclusion. Stay tuned!