IPL 2025 auction, updated purse: How much budget does each franchise have remaining?

A total of 84 players went under hammer on Day 1 of the mega auction for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday. 63 players grabbed a fresh IPL contract, of which 24 were overseas as a whopping total of INR 457.25 crore was splurged. A look at purse value of each IPL franchise after Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction

Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings bought the most number of players at the auction, roping in eight each, while Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians acquired least number of cricketers - three each. Punjab Kings, who had the largest purse heading into the auction, spent the most to buy eight players, spending INR 84.50 crore, while Mumbai Indians, who had among the least purse remaining, were cautious in spending just INR 18.40 crore.

India's T20 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant hogged all the limelight as Lucknow Super Giants shelled a jaw-dropping amount of INR 27 crore to sign him. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was roped in buy Punjab Kingfs for INR 26.75 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders made a surprising bid of INR 23.75 crore to re-sign all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. KL Rahul, on the other hand, went to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore.

Franchise Auction spent Purse remaining Player slots left Mumbai Indians 18.40 crore 26.60 crore 8/25 Kolkata Knight Riders 38.85 crore 12.15 crore 11/25 Chennai Super Kings 39.40 crore 15.60 crore 12/25 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 49.75 crore 33.25 crore 8/25 Sunrisers Hyderabad 38.35 crore 6.65 crore 12/25 Lucknow Super Giants 54.15 crore 14.85 crore 12/25 Rajasthan Royals 23.35 crore 17.65 crore 10/25 Punjab Kings 84.60 crore 25.90 crore 10/25 Gujarat Titans 51.20 crore 17.80 crore 13/25 Delhi Capitals 57 crore 16 crore 12/25

What is in store for Day 2 of IPL 2025 auction?

On Monday, the remaining players on the IPL auction list—85 to 564—will be presented. The process will remain the same as on Day 1 of the auction in Jeddah until the 116th player, followed by the accelerated auction.

The accelerated auction will have two parts. In the first, all franchises will be asked to list their preferred players—from 117 to 574—to be presented during the accelerated auction process. The second part will comprise all players who were either unsold or not presented during the first accelerated auction.