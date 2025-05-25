IPL 2025, GT vs CSK Live Updates: Golden opportunity for GT to seal first place in IPL table against bottom-placed CSK

IPL 2025, GT vs CSK Live Updates: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Despite being in a strong position to do so, none of the three top teams have been able to nail down a top two finish in the IPL 2025 table in these last few days. So it is that it comes down to the last set of fixtures, with Gujarat Titans trying to reach 20 points and make that top spot their own, as they host the wooden-spoon holding Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad....Read More

On paper, this should be a very one-sided matchup. This is a team that has crafted an identity and created a well-balanced team all across the field, against another which has big-time struggled to do so and has weaknesses everywhere. But CSK are a team which has been hurt from a bad season and is fighting for nothing except pride, which can be a dangerous proposition. They have looked more threatening as a team since an influx of youth via Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, but the staleness of the team around them continues to affect their performances. Can their experienced core finally pull it together to spark a major upset that could give them momentum and energy as planning for 2026 begins?

GT have enjoyed a season that has been the polar opposite of CSK: every time GT have lost, they have responded by going on a winning run. Having been beaten by LSG quite handedly in their previous match, the team will be looking for a reset heading into the playoffs. Led by newly-announced India Test captain Shubman Gill, GT will want to hammer home the advantage they have of being top to finish in that position, and give themselves two shots at reaching the final if need be. Once they get to the playoffs, they might well be favourites, given the high-end Orange and Purple Cap quality present in their team, but more significantly the home advantage they will enjoy in Ahmedabad should they reach the final.

Will GT be able to seal top spot for themselves in this afternoon game, or does MS Dhoni have some trick up his sleeves to make things just a little more complicated as we head into the final few days of this IPL season?