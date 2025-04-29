IPL 2025, DC vs KKR Live Score: Delhi, Kolkata looking to shake off inconsistency
- 33 Mins ago KP says it could be a better batting surface...
- 45 Mins ago Will Faf du Plessis rediscover his groove?
- 57 Mins ago Kuldeep and Starc lose their edge
- 8 Mins ago KL Rahul's form drops off
- 20 Mins ago DC's carousel at the top
- 31 Mins ago KKR Full Squad
- 44 Mins ago DC Full Squad
- 51 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The games are coming thick and fast for Delhi Capitals, who play their second game in just three evenings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here, they will welcome a Kolkata Knight Riders unit who look a little off the pace and a little low on confidence, not playing like the defending champions that they are. These are two teams in desperate pursuit of some positivity and some energy heading into the last portion of the season, with playoff spots on the line....Read More
After their terrific start, DC have slid to three losses in their last five matches, a clear downturn in form and performance that has come at just the wrong time. Even after their loss to RCB on the weekend, there are some positives: they haven’t been run over by any team yet, managing to consistently keep themselves competitive, and turning a couple of those matches into wins. The concern that exists is that this isn’t a very settled team just yet: the opening combinations have chopped and change, causing changes in the middle order, and it seems to be costing DC runs, especially while batting first. It is time for the think tank to crack down and decide what is the lineup that will see them through to the end of this tournament, to try and get all their batters amongst the runs and into a vein of form.
KKR, meanwhile, have been largely consistent with their batting, but it hasn’t mattered much when their batting has failed to fire. With a rain-abandoned match taking away the opportunity to let their batters find some groove, the opportunity presents itself at the Kotla, with its smaller boundaries. KKR are another team who need to figure out where exactly their strengths lie ahead of this crucial run-in. Is Angkrish Raghuvanshi the call at number four with Venkatesh Iyer struggling for form? Is Ramandeep Singh needed from the off when an extra bowler could be the move? KKR need to do a lot of work to figure out a combination that can allow their batting to find some sort of rhythm at the moment, because it has been an ugly slog in these last couple of matches thus far.
DC should not fail to make the playoffs from this point onwards, but it becomes increasingly shaky for them if they lose to KKR: it’s not an easy route for them after this match, and this is shaping up to be a season where 8 wins will be required to qualify. KKR need this win a lot more than DC, but a fourth loss will drag this team down into the midtable scrap for that fourth qualification spot, and neither of these teams wants to be caught up with that for too long. Plenty to fight over in Delhi.
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KP says it could be a better batting surface...
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: DC mentor Kevin Pietersen said that they had gone for a slow and low pitch against RCB to battle the latter's strengths. Now that backfired quite spectacularly on them and KP said that it could be a better surface today.
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Will Faf du Plessis rediscover his groove?
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: A groin injury had kept Du Plessis out of much of the season after getting off to a sensational start in the first couple of games of the season. His return came against RCB and Du Plessis struggled in that match. A return to form for him would go a long way in restoring DC's fortune.
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kuldeep and Starc lose their edge
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Another key component of DC's strong early run was the form of Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc. In DC's first four games, Kuldeep took eight wickets and conceded less than a run a ball. In the next five matches, his number of wickets have halved, his economy rate has gone up to 7.35 and his strike rate has jumped from 12 to 30.
Starc took nine wickets from his first four outings, but he has only picked up two wickets from the next five games.
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KL Rahul's form drops off
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: At the start of this season, it looked like DC might finally be the side that unlocks KL Rahul's full spectrum of potential as a T20 batter. It might still be the case, with a number of games still left to play this season but things have taken a rather dismaying turn for Rahul. He scored 185 runs in his first three games (he missed DC's season opener), averaging 92.50 and striking at 169.72. However, since their first game in Delhi, he has only managed 179 runs in five innings, with his strike rate also dropping to 127.85.
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: DC's carousel at the top
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: If you can't recall exactly what DC's opening combination is, don't worry. Chances are that the team management themselves can't either. As many as five players have been used as openers by DC this season, the most for any team. Their opening partnership average of 24.22 is the third lowest among all teams, just above CSK and KKR
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR Full Squad
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: DC Full Squad
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Hello and welcome!
DC vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: DC flew off to a rolicking start and have run out of steam. KKR have struggled to put together a consistently good run. DC are right in the thick of the race for survival in the top four, KKR are one of the stragglers. Today's result could have far reaching implications for both sides and those around them as well. Stay tuned for more updates!