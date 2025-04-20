IPL 2025, MI vs CSK Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Co. seek revenge against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK IPL Live Score 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: It’s the IPL’s El Clasico once again, arguably the biggest rivalry in Indian cricket, with Mumbai Indians preparing to host Chennai Super Kings in a match which holds some massive implications. The Wankhede Stadium will play host to a game that is simply a must-win for these two teams, who hold ten IPL trophies between them but haven’t succeeded in reaching their standards in IPL 2025 thus far. With both teams closer to the bottom of the table than the top, this is an opportunity for MI to make up some ground after a couple of big wins this week. For CSK, it is a win that is essential to stay alive in the tournament....Read More

MI will be a team high on confidence and momentum, their star-studded unit finally clicking following the return of Jasprit Bumrah. The against-the-odds win over Delhi Capitals followed by a brushing aside of Sunrisers Hyderabad means that they are now on six points, not too far from the playoff picture with plenty of time left to go in the season. With Suryakumar Yadav amongst the runs, their batting finally seems to have an extra zip and punch that allows them to find the bigger totals and haul down targets. With a few corners to trim in their bowling, MI aren’t too far from establishing themselves as a real threat over the second half of this season. There are still some chinks to iron out, particularly how long they are willing to carry Rohit Sharma's disappointing form, and what their spin combinations will look like, but there is more than enough quality in their star players to account for that.

CSK have had to wait nearly a week since their last match, which was only their second win of the season as they managed to triumph over Lucknow Super Giants. It’s been a crucial week for CSK to figure out how to polish their performances and get this unit ticking: it isn’t the CSK of the past, but the strength of MS Dhoni the captain has always been to maximise the talents and potential of the players in his team, and every bit of that will be needed from the legendary skipper. With exciting South African Dewald Brevis joining in this week, they can expect an extra bit of quality in a struggling middle order.

CSK are struggling on just four points and are currently at the bottom of the IPL table, but a win will see them go level on points at a 3-5 record with Mumbai. This would be a big confidence-boosting swing, one which will put them in a position to threaten the playoff zone themselves if they manage the result. There’s more good news for CSK in how they always seem to turn up when facing MI. Both teams will know exactly how their first match this season went, but CSK’s dominant record over MI extends beyond that as well: the men in yellow haven’t lost to MI since IPL 2022, a four-match win streak. It definitely provides a mental edge which will be absolutely crucial, in a match that will gather attention from fans in every corner of this country. The potential for a tense classic brewing at the Wankhede.