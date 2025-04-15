IPL 2025, PBKS vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata ponder how to stop red-hot ex-captain Shreyas Iyer

PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Score 2025, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in over a decade. And then, he was let go of and ended up being the most expensive player in the history of the IPL auctions last year when he was bought by Punjab Kings. He was made captain and now, he has scored far more runs at a much higher strike rate in his first five matches of the season than any KKR batter thus far. As KKR prepare to face the Punjab Kings on Tuesday, among their biggest headaches would be how to stop their ex-captain who they chose to let go of last year....Read More

Iyer is the fourth highest run scorer in the league at the moment, having blasted 250 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 208.33 and average of 83.33. KKR's highest scorer is their captain Ajinkya Rahane, who sits 13th on the Orange Cap table with 204 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 154.54 and average of 40.80. Rahane's numbers are not bad but KKR would surely be thinking what could have been had Iyer been flying high above him still wearing the franchise colours.

Iyer has a headache to deal with going into this match though. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson couldn't complete his first over in PBKS's extraordinary defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match and he is expected to be out for the season. He also needs to make sure that PBKS's good start to the season doesn't get derailed by the loss to SRH. It was a crushing defeat, with PBKS scoring 245/6 and still losing by eight wickets with nine balls to spare thanks to Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking century.

KKR lead the head-to-head between these two sides 21-12 and both sides have won four games each since 2020. Speaking ahead of the match, PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes said, “We have a lot of players in our middle order that are very good players of spin. So that becomes the match-up that we have to win tomorrow night. And with our bowling attack, we need to get Yuzi [Yuzvendra Chahal] into the game more than we're doing. He's just struggling to get into the game at the moment. Against Chennai, just bowling the one over, a very good over at a very important time. He bowled a very good over, but it's just getting him into the tournament. We're five games in and for us to win the IPL, we're going to need him.”

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje is available for KKR now, but hasn’t played a game yet. Moeen Ali, who faced CSK, could be replaced by Spencer Johnson if KKR go for an extra pace option. Andre Russell could be properly used with the ball vs PBKS, and he also has a good record vs Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis. Russell has removed the PBKS captain five times in nine innings and Stoinis has been dismissed thrice in five innings.