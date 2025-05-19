IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants on the brink of elimination, face knocked out Sunrisers

IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH Live Updates, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants were pencilled in as the two most destructive teams heading into the IPL this season on paper, but it hasn't quite translated to that in practice. Last year's finalists SRH are already out of the tournament, while LSG are just one loss away from suffering that fate themselves — but they are still alive, only just, which means Rishabh Pant’s men will have something to fight for as they invite the Orange Army into the Ekana Stadium today evening....Read More

For LSG’s thin hopes of qualification, they need two things to happen: first, they have to hope that Mumbai lose both their games, and for Punjab to beat Delhi in their contest next week, to provide a window for LSG to sneak into fourth place clean on points. But for that to matter at all, they have to ensure they win all three of their remaining games. It's a very tall task for a team which has run out of form and confidence lately, with their star batter Nicholas Pooran falling quiet after a blazing start and not enough contributions from the players around him to make up the gap. Factor in that Mayank Yadav is back out injured, and it's not likely to be the happiest camp in the LSG half this evening. But they have reached a point in the season where they cannot get too low: the directive will be to go out and play the best cricket, especially for an off-colour Rishabh Pant. For his sake and the sake of entertaining the IPL, it's about time for Pant to prove that this tournament has just been a very strange rough patch, an aberration in the face of his quality.

LSG will still fancy their chances against an SRH team that has struggled throughout this season, particularly with the bowling as they've been expensive and bled runs. This is a bowling unit that the likes of Mitch Marsh and Pooran could take advantage of, but SRH themselves are due a big performance with the bat themselves. While there's no Travis Head as he recovers from Covid-19, the firepower is still there, and just needs to be arranged in a way that can do the most damage. It's about figuring things out for next year as much as anything else: what went wrong in 2025 and how can it be rectified? And what pieces do they need to take a look at in the auction? From the dugout and the owner's box, these will be the questions that will be asked. This is also a battle to salvage some pride, and knocking LSG out of contention in this tournament will also let them potentially paper over the cracks of a pretty timid season.