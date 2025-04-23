IPL 2025, SRH vs MI Live Updates: Struggling Sunrisers looking to stop runaway Mumbai train

SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his touch while Rohit Sharma finally found runs with a player of the match performance in MI's last match.

SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians seem to be in stage 2 of their age-old template of starting slow and then going on a hot run through the tournament, and so Sunrisers Hyderabad won't be too happy that they are hosting the five-time champions at such a juncture. SRH's go-big-or-go-home approach may have almost won them the title last year, but it has had the opposite effect this year....Read More

When it did click, SRH pulled off one of the most memorable chases in the history of this tournament but the problem for them has been that it was just one of two wins they have managed this season.

MI, on the other hand, go into this game on the back of three wins. All their cogs seem to be falling in place perfectly. Rohit Sharma finally got some runs in a player of the match performance in the last game. Suryakumar Yadav has rediscovered his touch. So has Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah seems to be steadingly getting back to his normal, lethal rhythm.

For SRH, their bowling has been at the opposite end of the spectrum. Their fast bowling stalwarts, captain Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami average 36 and 52.20 respectively. Their spinners have taken the least wickets, and have the worst economy across teams this season. Their batting lineup is hopelessly dependent on Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's big swings landing safely or beyond the boundary. Nitish Kumar Reddy averages 21 and that Heinrich Klaasen's highest score so far this season is 35.