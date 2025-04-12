IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Flying Punjab travel to struggling Sunrisers' home

SRH vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: What has happened to the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit that many predicted to go on and make another charge at the title in IPL 2025? It cannot be the same team that has slid to four consecutive losses and suddenly finds itself near the bottom of the table, staring up at all nine other teams and wondering how to get back where they should belong. It is another stern test for them, a tough opponent to have in their path as they try to clamber back up, as Punjab Kings visit the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and try to continue their own strong start to the season....Read More

Shreyas Iyer’s team did extremely well to bounce back from their loss against Rajasthan Royals, with Priyansh Arya’s memorable century supercharging their subsequent win against Chennai Super Kings. It will be a matter of pride to this PBKS unit that their domestic core has all stood up to perform with the bat: Priyansh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Shashank Singh have all delivered one or two impressive performances, and Shreyas Iyer sits at their helm. Although he lost his wicket to a couple of ugly early dismissals in these last two matches, he has looked positive and in great touch. On a surface that won’t offer too much movement and where he can expect to trust the bounce, he will be expected to be back to his best, especially against a bowling attack that will provide him plenty of pace on the ball.

The real story of this match will be whether SRH can finally show up after looking like a shadow of their 2024 selves. After looking like they were set to continue on that path, hitting 286 in their first match, their batting has completely fallen apart. Travis Head has found himself out early after hitting a boundary or two, but Abhishek Sharma has failed to find even that: last year’s leading IPL six-hitter is yet to register a maximum in this year’s tournament. SRH’s failing openers have then in turn seen matters exacerbated by Ishan Kishan’s form completely fall apart after his opening match century, forcing either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Heinrich Klaasen to bat much earlier in the innings than either would prefer. It has had a cascading effect on the most dangerous batting unit in the competition, unable to string together partnerships and bring the best out of their destructive options.

Punjab also boast of a really high-quality bowling attack, particularly with the new ball, one which they can use to throw Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson at the SRH batters. Will Travishek have any sort of joy against a bowling lineup that has so many different kinds of quality to use? Will the prospect of facing such a potent bowling attack finally awaken this dormant batting lineup? Will Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell have enough bite later in the innings to contain Heinrich Klaasen if he gets on a roll?

It is truly a fascinating contest, with these two teams’ respective positions in the table not showing the full truth about the quality they possess, which seems to be on par with one another. Which blazing southpaw opener — three on offer in this match — will be able to create the biggest impact? Is Glenn Maxwell ready to have his first signature innings on his second return to PBKS colours? Will Klaasen and company finally have the sort of platform that will let them live up to mission 300? Fireworks should be on offer in Hyderabad for this match, and SRH fans and neutrals alike will be hoping the team wakes up and is able to provide those.