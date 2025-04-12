IPL 2025, SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Flying Punjab travel to struggling Sunrisers' home
SRH vs PBKS IPL Live Score 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: What has happened to the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit that many predicted to go on and make another charge at the title in IPL 2025? It cannot be the same team that has slid to four consecutive losses and suddenly finds itself near the bottom of the table, staring up at all nine other teams and wondering how to get back where they should belong. It is another stern test for them, a tough opponent to have in their path as they try to clamber back up, as Punjab Kings visit the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and try to continue their own strong start to the season....Read More
Shreyas Iyer’s team did extremely well to bounce back from their loss against Rajasthan Royals, with Priyansh Arya’s memorable century supercharging their subsequent win against Chennai Super Kings. It will be a matter of pride to this PBKS unit that their domestic core has all stood up to perform with the bat: Priyansh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Shashank Singh have all delivered one or two impressive performances, and Shreyas Iyer sits at their helm. Although he lost his wicket to a couple of ugly early dismissals in these last two matches, he has looked positive and in great touch. On a surface that won’t offer too much movement and where he can expect to trust the bounce, he will be expected to be back to his best, especially against a bowling attack that will provide him plenty of pace on the ball.
The real story of this match will be whether SRH can finally show up after looking like a shadow of their 2024 selves. After looking like they were set to continue on that path, hitting 286 in their first match, their batting has completely fallen apart. Travis Head has found himself out early after hitting a boundary or two, but Abhishek Sharma has failed to find even that: last year’s leading IPL six-hitter is yet to register a maximum in this year’s tournament. SRH’s failing openers have then in turn seen matters exacerbated by Ishan Kishan’s form completely fall apart after his opening match century, forcing either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Heinrich Klaasen to bat much earlier in the innings than either would prefer. It has had a cascading effect on the most dangerous batting unit in the competition, unable to string together partnerships and bring the best out of their destructive options.
Punjab also boast of a really high-quality bowling attack, particularly with the new ball, one which they can use to throw Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson at the SRH batters. Will Travishek have any sort of joy against a bowling lineup that has so many different kinds of quality to use? Will the prospect of facing such a potent bowling attack finally awaken this dormant batting lineup? Will Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell have enough bite later in the innings to contain Heinrich Klaasen if he gets on a roll?
It is truly a fascinating contest, with these two teams’ respective positions in the table not showing the full truth about the quality they possess, which seems to be on par with one another. Which blazing southpaw opener — three on offer in this match — will be able to create the biggest impact? Is Glenn Maxwell ready to have his first signature innings on his second return to PBKS colours? Will Klaasen and company finally have the sort of platform that will let them live up to mission 300? Fireworks should be on offer in Hyderabad for this match, and SRH fans and neutrals alike will be hoping the team wakes up and is able to provide those.
Powerplay tables flipped for SRH
SRH have lost 12 wickets in the powerplay, the most for any team thus far this season. CSK come second with 10 wickets.
Did SRH make a mistake letting go of Bhuvneshwar Kumar?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has started his life as an RCB player this season with five wickets in four matches. He has bowled 15 overs and has an economy of 7.80. He is averaging 23.40 and has a strike rate of 18.00. All of this means that he hasn't exactly set the tournament on fire but they also point out that he has been efficient. What screams out on that table of wicket-takers this season is that Bhuvneshwar sits above all of SRH's bowlers. Add to this the fact that SRH's pace attack has the worst average (42.86) and second worst economy rate (10.74) among the seam attacks in IPL 2025 and the question needs to be asked, how smart was it for them to let go of their old warhorse.
History is on SRH's side
Only once have SRH lost a home match in Hyderabad to PBKS and that was way back in 2014. SRH also dominate the head-to-head stats 16-7. However, this is arguably the first time that Punjab are coming into a match against SRH on the back of such strong form, and conversely Sunrisers have been so dismal.
Punjab Kings Full Squad
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga
Hello and welcome
SRH were the irresistible force last season and Punjab Kings were the extremely movable object. This season, the roles seem to have been reversed diametrically. Stay tune for more updates!