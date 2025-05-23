IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH Live Updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to reclaim top spot
IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH Live Updates, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Virat Kohli will return to action for the first time after announcing his Test retirement as RCB will aim to reclaim top spot.
IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: After their last match was washed out at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will return to action for the first time since resumption as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. The encounter was shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru. ...Read More
RCB have already qualified for the playoffs with 17 points, and still have two matches to play and their primary aim at the moment is to finish in the top two in the league stage to get an advantage in the playoffs. They are currently sitting in the second spot with eight wins, three losses and one no result. On the other hand, SRH have been eliminated from the playoffs race and will play for the pride on Friday. They are currently placed at the eighth spot, with four wins, seven losses and a no result.
The Bengaluru-based franchise was in red-hot form prior to the league's disruption with four consecutive wins to their name. However, the big break might have halted their momentum for a bit but they will be raring to return to action and reclaim the top spot on the points table.
After announcing retirement from Test cricket, it will be the first time that Virat Kohli will return to action after the KKR match was washed out. The ever-reliable Kohli has been in imperious form, scoring seven fifties in 11 innings and anchoring the top order with characteristic elegance. Skipper Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd have complemented him well with timely bursts of power hitting.
In the bowling department, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have formed a potent spin partnership, while Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal have handled the challenging pace overs with composure. However, Hazlewood will miss the upcoming match as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.
Last season’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, head into their next match buoyed by a solid six-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants. They'll be keen to build on that performance and end an otherwise disappointing season on a positive note. Although SRH have shown glimpses of their potential—thanks largely to the explosive form of openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head—their lack of consistency has seen them slip to eighth in the standings.
RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs
RCB Probable XI and Impact Player: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma
SRH Probable XI and Impact Player: Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga
