IPL 2025 Schedule Live Updates: BCCI to announce fixtures and venues for 18th edition today

IPL 2025 Schedule Live Updates: The IPL schedule is set to be announced today after a long wait from the auction, with all of the ten franchises and their die-hard fans learning what the schedule will look like for them in 2025 in the first year of the new cycle. The full schedule of the season is set to be announced at 5:30, with the teams learning what the 14 regular season matches will look like for them, and fans beginning to underline the dates on which they can go to their local stadiums to attend high-profile matches starring some of the biggest star names in the sport....Read More

Kolkata Knight Riders, who won the IPL title in 2024, are expected to begin proceedings with a home match, as is traditional in the IPL. KKR will play host to Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the Eden Gardens raising the curtain for the season on March 22. The season is expected to last two months, with the final tentatively scheduled for May 25, as per reports, once again hosted at one of the most historic stadiums in the country with Eden Gardens earning the rights for the final.

The schedule announcement will have fans paying key attention to important rivalry contests throughout the season, as well as keeping an eye on the cities that will host the playoffs towards the end of May. Matches such as CSK vs MI and CSK vs RCB will immediately catch the attention as heroes of the Indian sport go head-to-head in these heated battles.