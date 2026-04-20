IPL 2026: Arya, Connolly fire as PBKS juggernaut rolls on

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings are beginning to look like a team no one wants to run into this season. On a night when boundaries seemed routine and bowlers mere spectators, PBKS delivered yet another statement performance, overpowering Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in a run-fest that had dominance written all over it. Priyansh Arya in action against LSG. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At the heart of it was a knock that will be replayed for a long time—Priyansh Arya’s blistering 93 off 37 balls. It wasn’t just the runs, but the manner in which they came. Fearless Arya’s innings carried the audacity of youth and the assurance of a seasoned campaigner. From the moment he walked out after an early setback—Prabhsimran Singh falling off the third ball—Arya seized control of the narrative.

He pulled and launched with authority, taking apart pace and spin with equal ease in an innings peppered with nine sixes. His strike rate of 251.35 emphasised how he dictated terms, forcing Lucknow onto the back foot from the outset. PBKS scored 254/7 and restricted LSG to 200/5.

At the other end, Cooper Connolly played the perfect foil, in an innings that was measured yet equally destructive. The Australian stitched together a sublime 87 off 46 deliveries, finding gaps with precision before accelerating into the arc. His eight fours and seven sixes ensured there was no respite for the bowlers. It was the fifth win in six matches for unbeaten leaders PBKS, the other game having been abandoned due to rain.

Together, Arya and Connolly forged a 182-run stand that broke the spine of LSG’s bowling attack. It was a partnership built on tempo and trust—neither letting the pressure drop, or the opposition to regroup. By the time they fell in succession, Punjab had already stormed into a position of overwhelming strength.

Yet PBKS weren’t done. Marcus Stoinis muscled his way to a quickfire 29, while Shashank Singh added the finishing touches with a cameo that pushed the total to a daunting 254/7.

LSG though did not retreat into a shell. Mitch Marsh and Ayush Badoni came out with positive intent, ensuring the chase never stagnated in its early stages. Badoni’s 35 off 21 and Marsh’s 40 off 28 kept the asking rate within sight during the Powerplay, hinting at a contest.

But T20 chases of this magnitude are less about starts and more about sustained surges. And PBKS ensured they never arrived. Yuzvendra Chahal’s timely breakthrough removed Marsh just as he was threatening to shift gears while Vijaykumar Vyshak accounted for the enterprising Badoni.

Rishabh Pant, leading from the front, injected fresh energy into the chase with a brisk 43 off 23 balls. For a brief passage, the contest flickered back to life. But his dismissal—falling to Arshdeep Singh—snuffed out much of LSG’s momentum. Nicholas Pooran’s quiet exit compounded the slide.

Aiden Markram attempted one last push, striking a fluent 42 off 22 balls, but the required rate had gone too high. Marco Jansen’s double strike in the death overs sealed the outcome, ensuring there would be no late twist.

Beyond the runs and wickets, what stood out was Punjab’s clarity. Their batting had layers, their intent unwavering, and their execution clinical. Arya’s emergence at the top adds a new dimension, while Connolly’s consistency strengthens an already formidable core.

As the tournament progresses, last year’s runners-up PBKS are not just winning—they are imposing themselves. And on nights like these, they look every bit the side to beat.

Brief scores: PBKS 254/7 (P Arya 93, C Connolly 87, P Yadav 2/25, M Siddharth 2/35). LSG 200/5 (R Pant 43, A Markram 42, M Jansen 2/37). PBKS won by 54 runs.