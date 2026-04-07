IPL 2026 lit up by next-gen Indian talents: Top 5 fearless prodigies who have stolen the limelight in the tournament

The opening 11 matches of PL 2026 have belonged, in no small measure, to a fearless new breed. From explosive batting to nerveless spells and game-shifting efforts in the field, youngsters such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sameer Rizvi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey have played with a conviction that has stood out in crunch situations. Here’s a look at five fearless prodigies who have grabbed the spotlight and given the season one of its strongest storylines: the future is not knocking anymore; it has already walked in.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for RR and Sameer Rizvi for DC.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His age and exploits over the last 12 months in age-group cricket, domestic cricket and the IPL precede his name and reputation. The wonderkid from Bihar has taken the cricketing world by storm and, after success in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and the Under-19 World Cup, has carried that form into IPL 2026, picking up from where he left off last season. He scored 252 runs in just seven games, striking at over 200 and registering the second-fastest century of the tournament. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began this season with a thunderous 15-ball half-century against CSK and followed it up with another quickfire knock against GT, helping RR get off to a strong start.

Sameer Rizvi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The UP big-hitter first grabbed attention in the UP T20 League a couple of years ago, prompting CSK to invest INR 8.4 crore in him at the IPL 2024 auction. After a disappointing season and subsequent release, his resurgence began when DC picked him up at the mega auction. A stylish middle-order batter, Sameer Rizvi had limited opportunities last season but signed off IPL 2025 with a half-century. Following an average Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was not an automatic starter this season, but has now forced his way into the XI with back-to-back match-winning knocks under pressure. Angkrish Raghuvanshi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UP big-hitter first grabbed attention in the UP T20 League a couple of years ago, prompting CSK to invest INR 8.4 crore in him at the IPL 2024 auction. After a disappointing season and subsequent release, his resurgence began when DC picked him up at the mega auction. A stylish middle-order batter, Sameer Rizvi had limited opportunities last season but signed off IPL 2025 with a half-century. Following an average Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was not an automatic starter this season, but has now forced his way into the XI with back-to-back match-winning knocks under pressure. Angkrish Raghuvanshi {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Taking on wicketkeeping duties has ensured the Mumbai youngster a place in KKR’s line-up for IPL 2026. While KKR have had a challenging start, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a standout performer with back-to-back half-centuries at the top of the order, earning a promotion in the second game ahead of Cameron Green. Being entrusted with the gloves signals the franchise’s long-term faith in him, and at 21, Raghuvanshi has shown that he can shoulder responsibility while adapting his game to different match situations. Prince Yadav {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking on wicketkeeping duties has ensured the Mumbai youngster a place in KKR’s line-up for IPL 2026. While KKR have had a challenging start, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a standout performer with back-to-back half-centuries at the top of the order, earning a promotion in the second game ahead of Cameron Green. Being entrusted with the gloves signals the franchise’s long-term faith in him, and at 21, Raghuvanshi has shown that he can shoulder responsibility while adapting his game to different match situations. Prince Yadav {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the many products of India’s state-run leagues, Prince Yadav was picked by LSG in the IPL 2025 mega auction after impressing with his pace and consistency in line and length. With much of LSG’s pace attack sidelined due to injuries, opportunities came his way, albeit limited, but he showed enough promise. Even with the return of Mohammed Shami and both Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan regaining fitness, his inclusion in the XI raised a few eyebrows, but he has repaid the management’s faith with crucial strikes in games against DC and SRH. He is now emerging as a key component of the attack, capable of delivering across phases.

Harsh Dubey

The Ranji Trophy star for Vidarbha has taken to IPL cricket like a fish to water for SRH. The bowling all-rounder has been trusted by Captain Ishan Kishan to operate in the Powerplay, where he has not only controlled the run flow but also picked up key wickets, including Finn Allen against KKR. Dubey has relied on his traditional lines and lengths, while mixing his pace cleverly to outfox batters. Not just with the ball, the record holder for most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season has also chipped in with handy contributions down the order with the bat, striking a couple of boundaries at Eden Gardens to push SRH past the 225 mark.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be 'fearless' even against Jasprit Bumrah, approach 'won't change': 'Won't knock it around'

Experts' takes

Anil Kumble - “It’s been incredible to watch the Fearless Prodigies take centre stage just two weeks into TATA IPL 2026. It may still be early days, but this season is already shaping up to be one where youngsters have stamped their authority on the biggest stage, staying true to what this league has always stood for. What has really stood out for me is the confidence and intent they’ve shown. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, in particular, has been remarkable. The aggression he brings to the crease, the power he possesses, and the freedom with which he plays make him a very exciting talent to watch in the weeks ahead.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saba Karim - “When you look at the number of Fearless Prodigies who have grabbed the spotlight so far, you realise there is far more depth in Indian cricket than most people imagine. That is the beauty of this league, it constantly uncovers talent and gives young players a platform to announce themselves. I’ve always believed that the most successful TATA IPL teams are the ones that get their Indian core right and back that up with sharp scouting. This season is once again proving how important that model is. The teams identifying and backing these young names are the ones creating long-term value, not just for themselves, but for Indian cricket as well.”

Sanjay Bangar - “If there is one defining theme of TATA IPL 2026 so far, it has to be the rise of the Fearless Prodigies. To see so many youngsters not just perform, but genuinely influence games, has been one of the most heartening aspects of the tournament. Players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey are showing that age and experience are no longer barriers if you have the skill and temperament. That is the power this league, one strong season can fast-track belief, recognition and growth. But above all, credit must go to these youngsters for the work they have put in to be ready for moments like these.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mohammad Kaif - “What has stood out for me about these Fearless Prodigies is not just their skill, but their mindset. They are not entering TATA IPL hoping to survive, they are entering it believing they belong. That shift in attitude is significant, because it tells you this new generation is growing up with far more confidence, clarity and exposure than ever before. They are comfortable under pressure, they are willing to take the game on, and they are showing that the future of Indian cricket is already very much in motion.”

Umesh Yadav - “Every TATA IPL season throws up a few exciting young names, but what makes this league feel different is the sheer consistency with which these Fearless Prodigies are making an impact. This is no longer about one or two breakout stories, it is starting to feel like a wider movement. Across teams, you are seeing youngsters stepping into pressure situations and deliver with real conviction. That says a lot about the quality of talent coming through, but also about how well franchises are identifying and preparing these players for the biggest stage."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Piyush Chawla - “The hallmark of a truly strong TATA IPL season is when it creates new stars, and the league has already begun doing that through its Fearless Prodigies. What is exciting is that these youngsters are not just adding energy to the tournament, they are adding substance. They are changing games, shifting momentum and forcing the spotlight to be on themselves through performance. That is exactly what you want from a tournament like TATA IPL, a platform where young talent doesn’t wait in line, but steps up and takes centre stage.”

(While speaking on JioHotstar)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON