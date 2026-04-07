Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be 'fearless' even against Jasprit Bumrah, approach 'won't change': 'Won't knock it around'

Rajasthan Royals’ unbeaten start meets its sharpest test yet, and the spotlight has naturally narrowed down to one face-off - a fearless 15-year-old against the most precise fast bowler of this generation. Jasprit Bumrah vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at the centre of attraction for the RR vs MI match. (ANI/Hindustan Times)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has walked into IPL 2026 without hesitation. Two games in, he has already defined his approach: attack early, play in the air, and back instinct over caution. But against the Mumbai Indians, that instinct will be tested against Jasprit Bumrah, a bowler even the world’s best admit is impossible to fully prepare for.

Fearlessness meets the bowler you can’t plan for Former India captain Anil Kumble believes the teenager’s approach is unlikely to change, even against Bumrah. “He’s fearless… I don’t think that’s going to change,” Kumble said (in the pre-match programme on JioHotstar ahead of RR vs MI match). “He looks to hit the ball in the air, never looking to just knock it around. Even against top bowlers, he looks to take them on.”

That clarity is what has made Vaibhav Sooryavanshi one of the early stories of the season. Rajasthan’s aggressive starts have been central to their 2-0 run, and the teenager’s intent at the top has set the tone. But it also brings risk, especially against a bowler who thrives on predictability in aggression.

Faf du Plessis, speaking on the same panel, underlined why Bumrah remains a unique challenge even for seasoned players. “The thing with Bumrah is he has so many weapons,” Faf said. “He swings the new ball both ways, has a brilliant slower ball and uses the bouncer really well. It’s very hard to plan for him in a net session.”

That unpredictability is what makes this contest compelling. Sooryavanshi’s method is built on early dominance, but Bumrah rarely offers a consistent scoring pattern. His control of pace, length and angles often forces batters into indecision rather than execution.

Yet Faf also pointed to a critical balance modern batters must strike. “You never want to be in a position where you’re just trying to survive,” he said. “You still need intent.”

This battle will likely be decided there. Sooryavanshi is unlikely to retreat into caution, and Jasprit Bumrah does not allow unchecked aggression. It creates a narrow margin: one where a single misread slower ball or a hard-length delivery can shift the contest instantly.

For the Rajasthan Royals, this is more than an individual matchup. Sitting near the top of the table, this game is a chance to validate their start against one of the most disciplined bowling attacks. For the Mumbai Indians, Bumrah represents their biggest lever to disrupt that momentum early. Sooryavanshi has already announced himself. Bumrah is the first big examination.