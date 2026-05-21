...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

IPL 2026 playoff race heats up for final berth as RR control destiny; PBKS, KKR, CSK and DC remain in contention

Rajasthan Royals are currently fourth in the standings and need only a win in their final game to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Published on: May 21, 2026 09:45 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets on Wednesday, further heating up the IPL 2026 playoffs race. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs. There is only one more playoff berth left, with Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad fighting for it. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super KIngs are also in contention, but they have outside mathematical chances.

RR are the best-placed to get the final playoff berth.(AFP)

RR need to defeat MI in their last match to guarantee qualification and is now fourth in the standings with 14 points in 13 games. If they beat MI, they will qualify regardless of other results. But if RR lose, then PBKS need to defeat Luckow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders have to clinch victory against Delhi Capitals. If PBKS and KKR win, both teams will finish with 15 points, and NRR will be the decisive factor.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif questions India’s decision to remove Rishabh Pant as Test vice captain

CSK and DC need to win their respective last games, and also need other results to go in their favour. Both franchises require RR, PBKS and KKR to lose heavily, and also need to win their matches by huge margins to improve their NRR.

The KKR captain also had special praise for the support staff.

"Belief was already there, but I thought the credit goes to all the support staff. The atmosphere is really difficult when you lose six games and then going into the break, it's really challenging, but no credit to everyone. We kept nice and positive atmosphere. Preparation has been fantastic. So yeah, that's the reason,” he added.

 
cricket ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / IPL 2026 playoff race heats up for final berth as RR control destiny; PBKS, KKR, CSK and DC remain in contention
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.