IPL 2026 playoff scramble: SRH, RR, GT, CSK in tight mid-table fight; PBKS, RCB lead race; DC in do-or-die zone

IPL 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory. With more than half the league stage done, the playoff picture is still wide open, as eight teams remain firmly in the hunt, while even the bottom two haven’t been completely ruled out yet. There’s been no clear frontrunner so far, with momentum shifting from one side to another almost every week. Punjab Kings (13 points) looked the most convincing in the first half, putting together a strong run, but a couple of recent setbacks have pulled them back into the pack. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points), despite showing glimpses of quality in their title defence, have also stumbled with three defeats and still have work to do to secure a playoff spot.

IPL 2026 playoff race on a knife-edge as SRH, RR, GT, CSK locked in mid-table battle; PBKS, RCB lead race.(BCCI Image)

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However, the equation is far tighter for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. All three are locked on 12 points, but have played a game more than Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, leaving them with less margin for error.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - The 2016 champions have turned their campaign around after an unsteady start and now sit third on the table, but the job is far from done. With four league games left, they likely need at least two wins to stay in control of their playoff push. The recent defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders has tightened the equation, putting added pressure on Pat Cummins and his side. What makes the run-in tougher is the quality of opposition ahead - Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all in the mix and pushing for a spot themselves. Slip up thrice, and SRH could find their fate tied to other results rather than their own performances.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag and his side have leaned heavily on their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. They burst out of the blocks, with Sooryavanshi lighting up the early phase of the tournament, but the last five games have painted a different picture, marked by inconsistency and three defeats. Like Sunrisers Hyderabad, they too are in a position where at least three wins from their remaining four matches are needed to stay in control of their playoff hopes. The run-in, however, appears slightly more manageable, with fixtures against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians still to come. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag and his side have leaned heavily on their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. They burst out of the blocks, with Sooryavanshi lighting up the early phase of the tournament, but the last five games have painted a different picture, marked by inconsistency and three defeats. Like Sunrisers Hyderabad, they too are in a position where at least three wins from their remaining four matches are needed to stay in control of their playoff hopes. The run-in, however, appears slightly more manageable, with fixtures against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians still to come. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gujarat Titans - They may not grab headlines with 250-plus totals, but their pace attack of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna has kept them firmly in the playoff race. With six wins from 10 matches, they find themselves in a similar position to Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, needing two wins from their remaining four games to stay on track. Their run-in includes clashes against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Based on current form, they will back themselves to get past KKR and CSK and seal a playoff spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gujarat Titans - They may not grab headlines with 250-plus totals, but their pace attack of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna has kept them firmly in the playoff race. With six wins from 10 matches, they find themselves in a similar position to Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, needing two wins from their remaining four games to stay on track. Their run-in includes clashes against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Based on current form, they will back themselves to get past KKR and CSK and seal a playoff spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read - CSK’s comeback tale warms hearts, but playoffs may again elude them; Gaikwad can still walk away with positives

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals - They both are still in the playoff mix, but both face a tricky run-in. CSK likely need three wins from their remaining four games, while DC are staring at the far tougher task of winning all four, which looks a steep ask given the competition. CSK have found some rhythm with three wins in their last five and could still turn things around after a slow start. Delhi, on the other hand, surged early but have lost momentum, managing just one win in their last five and struggling to click with both bat and ball together. On current form, their chances of making it through appear slim.

KKR need a miracle; MI, LSG almost out

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Kolkata Knight Riders - The three-time champions endured a poor start to the season but have managed to stay alive with a strong fightback, winning their last three matches. They now have five games remaining and will likely need to win all of them to pull off a remarkable turnaround. It’s something they’ve achieved in the past, but this campaign hasn’t quite had the same feel or consistency that defined their previous comebacks.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants - Currently at the bottom of the table, are staring at elimination. Another defeat could end their campaign, and even if they manage to win all their remaining matches, qualification won’t be entirely in their control. They would still need other results to go their way and a significant boost in net run rate, with their fate no longer in their own hands.

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