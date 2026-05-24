IPL 2026 playoffs schedule set after RR's final push: RCB face GT for finale ticket, SRH meet Royals in Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals forced their way into the IPL 2026 playoffs with a final league-stage win that settled the last open question in the tournament. RR’s victory took them to 16 points, pushed them clear of Punjab Kings, and completed the four-team knockout lineup. Rajasthan Royals have booked the final spot in the playoffs of IPL 2026. (Raju Shinde)

The result left Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals as the four playoff teams. PBKS finished fifth on 15 points despite staying alive till the end, while Kolkata Knight Riders’ outside chance also disappeared once RR crossed the line.

RR seal fourth spot as playoff race ends RR entered their last league game knowing the equation was clean. A win would take them through. Anything less would have dragged the race into net run rate calculations and left PBKS and KKR with hope.

They avoided that scramble by winning their final match and finishing with eight wins from 14 games. That gave them fourth place and set up an Eliminator against SRH.

RCB finished first with 18 points and the best net run rate among the top three. GT also ended on 18 points, but their NRR kept them second. SRH had the same 18-point tally, yet finished third because their NRR was lower than RCB and GT.

That final table created a harsh split. RCB and GT earned the safety of Qualifier 1, where even the losing team stays alive. SRH, despite nine league wins, must now play a knockout match immediately. RR enter the same game with momentum after saving their campaign at the last gate.

Also Read: KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR and DC fight for pride after RR seal their spot in playoffs; good start for Capitals

IPL 2026 playoff schedule Qualifier 1 will be played on Tuesday, May 26, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. RCB will face GT in that game.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will go straight into the IPL 2026 final. The loser will not be eliminated and will get another chance in Qualifier 2.

The Eliminator will be played on Wednesday, May 27, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. SRH will face RR in that game.

That game has no cushion. The winner will move to Qualifier 2. The loser’s season will end.

Qualifier 2 will be played on Friday, May 29, also in Mullanpur. It will feature the loser of RCB vs GT against the winner of SRH vs RR.

The final will be played on Sunday, May 31, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB and GT now have the cleanest route to the title. One win takes either team directly to Ahmedabad. SRH and RR have the longer road. They must win the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 before reaching the final.

For RR, though, the playoffs have already started in spirit. Their last league game was a survival test. They passed it. Now the tournament becomes pure knockout cricket.