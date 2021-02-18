IPL Auction 2021: Who is Kyle Jamieson who was sold for 15 crore to RCB

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson became the second-most expensive player of IPL auction 2021 and the third most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹15 crore. His base price was ₹75 lakh.

Jamieson attracted bids from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, in the end, Jamieson went to RCB for ₹15 crore.

Earlier, Chris Morris ( ₹16.25 crore), Glenn Maxwell ( ₹14.25 crore), Jhye Richardson ( ₹14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction.

Jamieson, who made his Test debut against India last year, has been one of the top performers for New Zealand in the longest format of the game. In just six Tests, he has picked up 36 wickets at a staggering average of 13.27.

Also Read | Full list of sold and unsold players of IPL 2021 auction

Jamieson who his 6 ft 8 inches tall, has played only 4 T20s for New Zealand, picking up 3 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75.

The lanky New Zealander is also a handy batsman in the lower-middle order.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir who had predicted that Jamieson will be one of hot picks of IPL 2021 auction, said he never expected him to go for 15 cr.

“Yes I predicted it but never expected that he would go for 15 crore. He hasn’t played T20 cricket much but hopefully, he does well in the IPL,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

Ahead of the IPL auction Jamieson had said he doesn't pay too much attention to IPL auction.

“To be fair, I haven’t paid too much attention to it and for me I’ve been focused on what I can control here and I think things will pan out the way they are going to tomorrow night – whether that means I get picked up and go great and if not there’s still a lot of cricket to be played across the winter. I try not to pay too much attention. Things like that tend to take care of themselves,” Jamieson told ESPNCricinfo

Jamieson, however added that it will be an enriching experience for him to be part of the IPL.

“That experience, if it comes, I’m not sure what’s going to happen, but it’s certainly a different experience and a lot of new learnings to come from. The probably most exciting thing is that when you get to play in these different environments, there’s a lot of learning and ways to upskill and try to add strings to your bow,” Kyle Jamieson concluded.