IPL auction: How 4 released players could go from being discards to hot properties and fetch higher bids than last year

The IPL 2026 auction won't just be about who spends the most; it will be about who reads the player list the smartest. In that list will be some of the released players from IPL 2025, who could be useful for the franchises during the upcoming season.

Some of them were cut to free purse, some to fix balance, some because timing and fit went wrong. But when you overlay role scarcity, age profile, and how teams are evolving tactically, a small group of released players suddenly look like candidates to earn more than they did in IPL 2025.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra for CSK(AFP)

Chennai Super Kings did let Rachin Ravindra go. They matched an INR 4 cr bid to keep him last year. Ravindra scored 191 runs in eight innings in 2025, while Devon Conway, also released, made 156 in six innings. After finishing at the bottom of the table, CSK have gone into hard reset mode: Conway, Rachin, Pathirana out, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran traded to RR, Sanju Samson traded in at INR 18 cr.

From CSK’s side, the logic is clear: a misfiring top order, a clogged salary sheet, and a new batting core built around Samson. But league-wide, Rachin could still be a very suitable modern T20 cricketer - left-handed top-order batter who can float from opener to number four and bowl usable spin, and field brilliantly.

Where CSK never quite nailed his role, another franchise can be ruthless: lock him into one job, then treat his spin bowling ability as a bonus. At 25, with two IPL seasons behind him, his profile promises long-term investment. That’s exactly the kind of player who can jump from INR 4 cr into the INR 5-7 cr band if two teams decide that he solves their problem and get into a mini bidding war.

Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal for RR(AFP)

Rajasthan Royals released Akash Madhwal along with Kunal Rathode, Ashok Sharma, and Kumar Kartikeya as their domestic exits. In turn, they have traded in players like Ravindria Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Donovan Ferreira and already have a settled core around Jaiswal, Parag, Jurel, and Archer.

RR have gone all-in on a high-skill, flexible core and freed up around INR 16 cr by trimming both overseas spinners from last season in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, and India bowling depth, including Akash Madhwal. For them, that’s about simplifying combinations once Jadeja and Curran come in.

For the rest of the teams in the league, and the Indian quick with a proven pedigree at that price is gold. Domestic seamers who can handle both powerplay and death overs are brutally scarce; most franchises overspent on overseas specialists. Madhwal has already shown at Mumbai that he can pick up wickets at important stages, even if he didn’t have a breakout season in 2025.

In an auction where one or two teams miss out on top-tier Indian pacers, he becomes a classing second-wave buy; cheap enough to gamble on, good enough to justify a defined role. That’s exactly how someone moves from INR 1.2 cr into the INR 2-4 cr range without anyone feeling they have overpaid.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee for MI(AP)

Gujarat Titans have taken a very GT-style decision with Gerald Coetzee. They have retained a big, stable core and quietly released four names - Coetzee, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, and Kulwant Khejroliya - to head into the auction with 20 players and a decent purse flexibility.

Why move on from Coetzee? Likely because they already trust their frontline quicks and Rashid Khan to control phases, and they would rather buy situational overseas bowlers than carry a mid-priced enforcer.

But Coetzee will be perfect in the mini-auction environment. He is young, bowls 145-150 kmph, has experience, and a clear identity: he is not there to keep things economical at 6.5 runs per over; he is there to take wickets and rattle people. Teams that fail to land an Indian spearhand or can’t stretch to the very top overseas quicks will pivot to his archetype.

Those franchises aren’t paying for what his 2025 numbers were; they are paying for what he could with his pace in the middle overs. From INR 2.4 cr, it is very easy to see him pushed toward INR 4-6 cr.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock for KKR.(REUTERS)

Kolkata Knight Riders have gone into full course correction mode. After finishing eighth in 2025, they have released nine players - including Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and Quinton de Kock - and head into the auction with INR 64.3 cr and 13 slots to fill.

From KKR’s side, it is a structural choice to retain a core and then rebuild the overseas mix from scratch. Carrying an overseas opener who failed to leave an impact last season doesn’t fit their plan.

Zoom out, though, and the wicketkeeper market is in high demand. Several Indian openers are locked into long deals. A left-handed opener who can also keep wickets and still scores at a brisk rate in the powerplay is not a common piece.

For a franchise with a young middle-order and a flaky top, de Kock can be a two-season bridge: stabilise powerplays and provide leadership. Those intangibles matter in IPL auction rooms. That is how a released INR 3.6 cr player walks into another camp at INR 4-5 cr without it feeling extravagant.