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IPL: Axar, Miller and late cameos hand DC win over PBKS

The 3-wicket win keeps DC’s playoffs hope alive while it was Punjab’s fourth loss in a row in Dharamsala

Published on: May 12, 2026 12:00 am IST
By N Ananthanarayanan
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New Delhi: In an otherwise bleak season, Delhi Capitals had won their previous four games chasing, three of them away from a home ground they have eyed with trepidation this IPL season. On Monday at Dharamsala, skipper Axar Patel deciding to bowl on winning the toss thus didn’t come as a surprise, although Punjab Kings had left DC gutted by chasing down 265 when they met earlier in IPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel plays a shot against Punjab Kings. (PTI)

One trend seen every IPL season is that teams slipping down the points table struggle to get things right. For DC, it has been finding the right balance for their unsettled batting line-up. The venue in altitude though left Capitals feeling the high as they handed PBKS their fourth loss on the trot.

Chasing 211 after PBKS made 210/5 following a spirited bowling fightback by Capitals—the game saw all 20 overs bowled by pacers in a nod to the seam-friendly conditions—Capitals overcame early hiccups to reach 216/7 in 19 overs.

After an early batting wobble, Axar found his form in time to hit a 30-ball 56 before David Miller, the finisher left out of the side as DC lost two previous games at home, returned to hammer 51 off 28 balls. The home stretch was then taken over by Ashutosh Sharma (24) and Madhav Tiwary (18*), who completed an excellent all-round effort.

Axar produced a fighting knock. But with Miller set at the other end, the skipper could not get the distance, holing out Marcus Stoinis’ slower ball to long on. Like DC, Punjab too stuck to pace, and got their lengths right until they were taken apart in the final overs. Arshdeep had a great spell of 2/21 with support from Jansen, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis and Stoinis for the most part of the DC innings.

Starc went for 22 runs in the first over with two sixes (both Arya), a four (Prabhsimran Singh) and five wides. Auqib Nabi, the red-ball king of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranji Trophy win still finding his feet in the IPL, conceded 12 runs but bowled excellent lengths and lines to recover for a spell of 4-0-32-0, done with the eighth over.

Tiwary got Arya to flick to Nabi at deep third man, but Cooper Connolly made a valuable 38 (27b) and his 83-run stand with Shreyas Iyer seemed to have given PBKS a winning total.

Brief scores: PBKS 210/5 (P Arya 56, S Iyer 59*, M Starc 2/57, M Tiwari 2/40). DC 216/7 in 19 overs (Axar 56, D Miller 51, Arshdeep 2/21, Y Thakur 2/55). DC won by 3 wickets.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
N Ananthanarayanan

N Ananthanarayanan has spent almost three decades with news agencies and newspapers, reporting domestic and international sport. He has a passion for writing on cricket and athletics.

punjab kings delhi capitals axar patel
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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