IPL begins the game of dreams

Kolkata: Rarely does the Indian Premier League arrive quietly. This year is no exception. In the certainty of heat, noise and spectacle, this edition definitely feels louder than most. Consecutive T20 World Cup wins have contributed to that din, as have the multi-billion dollar valuations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals—a financial boost that other franchises must be more keen than ever to achieve. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session on the eve of the IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. (PTI)

For years, the IPL has been a story of escalation—bigger totals, faster chases, deeper batting. Now, it stands at the edge of a philosophical shift. The rise of a new generation of T20 batters questions the older archetype— the accumulator who blossoms late—which feels increasingly endangered.

Even Virat Kohli, still one of the league’s central figures, now exists in tension with the format he once mastered. His 2024 reinvention — striking harder, earlier — was not just adaptation; it was survival. The IPL no longer tolerates inertia. Every ball is an opportunity.

This shift has consequences beyond aesthetics. Teams are being built differently. The obsession with all-rounders has intensified, not just for balance but for optionality. With impact players being normalised, batting orders now stretch to No 8 with credible hitters. With the middle overs becoming expensive and spinners bowling in powerplay no longer considered a surprise, bowlers are faced with a new existential crisis. In a tournament changing at a menacing pace, never has the game looked so partial.

Fortunately, the IPL has also thrown up more winners than it used to a decade back. Consider Mumbai Indians. Serial winners, but they haven’t tasted success for a while now. The core of the squad remains strong, but the question persists—can they rediscover the ruthlessness that defined their peak years?

At Chennai Super Kings, the shadow of MS Dhoni still looms, even as the franchise edges towards a future beyond him, and promisingly towards Sanju Samson. But the pace of this transition has been frustrating, and sometimes hesitant. And somewhere down the line, it seems to have started to hurt them as well, though no one is ready to acknowledge that yet.

Then there are Sunrisers Hyderabad, the undisputed disruptors and perhaps the purest expression of the new IPL. They are capable of 250 on one night and 120 on another, a volatility that even the India T20 team embraced and internalised. Gujarat Titans, by contrast, represent control. Since their inception, they have built an identity around clarity of roles and calm execution. Which makes their restraint acutely radical in a league increasingly defined by excess.

How Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings fight though will influence the phase where the top-four could be decided. These are teams loaded with talent, but not enough certainty to dominate. Their seasons might hinge on moments but for their sake, they would hope to peak towards the end. And then there is Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise that oscillates between brilliance and confusion with equal enthusiasm. Letting go of Andre Russell was tougher than it looked, but it remains to be seen if Sunil Narine still vindicates KKR’s immense faith in him in a dual role.

Beyond the teams, the IPL’s immediate context has spiked interest. The tournament follows a T20 World Cup that has celebrated the format in its most distinct essence, in India, by India and for India. India winning the title was an inevitability of sorts, but with far greater consequences now than in 2024. Not just franchises, players will arrive with more conviction, more ideas, more shots, new strategies and new ways of taking risk. Expect the national selectors to seek out the next Bumrah or Abhishek Sharma, but without the pressure of a T20 World Cup squad to build.

There is a question of fatigue though. The modern cricketer exists in a near-permanent state of competition, moving from format to format, tournament to tournament. Managing workloads over two relentless months will be as important as any tactical decision. Yet for all the fatigue or the innovation, the IPL remains stubbornly simple. Innings will be decided by a string of sixes, an unplayable yorker or a rally catch on the boundary that seemed impossible to train for even a few years ago.

What then can be expected from this edition of the IPL?

More runs, certainly. More innovation, inevitably. But perhaps with a slight correction. Cricket, like every sport, moves in cycles. As batting pushes boundaries, bowling responds. As aggression becomes default, nuance regains value. And we are, by consensus, at a point where this format has teetered towards a deep imbalance. A corrective measure, thus, is long overdue. How the needle moves in the IPL might go on to define the game again for another year. And so it begins again. Another season, another attempt to capture something that resists definition.