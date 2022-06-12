Home / Cricket / IPL bidding rights for TV soars past 42,000 crore, more surge expected
cricket

IPL bidding rights for TV soars past 42,000 crore, more surge expected

The details of who bid what are yet to be released but as per news reports the value for per match TV, as well as streaming value have already surpassed 100 crore mark.
Image used for representational purpose(Twitter)
Image used for representational purpose(Twitter)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 07:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

The bidding for Indian Premier League media rights for the 2023-27 cycle has moved beyond 42,000 crores. As per a report in ANI, BCCI sources are expecting it to peak even higher. 

Meanwhile, th bidding has already touched nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.

The details of who bid what are yet to be released but as per news reports the value for per match TV, as well as streaming value have already surpassed 100 crore mark.

The process has been divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region.

There are four specific packages in which e-auction is being conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space. In Package D, all games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

All bidders are making separate bids for each package. Bidders for Package A must have a net worth of 1000 crore; it is 500 crore for those bidding for other packages.

This year, global giants like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18, Disney Star Network and Sony Network are in the fray to grab the rights to the event. 

-with ANI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out