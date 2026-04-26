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IPL: Bowlers do the job as Titans coast to win over CSK

Chasing 159, GT’s Sai Sudharsan blasted a 46-ball 87 to guide his team to victory with eight wickets and 20 balls to spare

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 08:30 pm IST
By Shahid Judge
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Mumbai: Arshad Khan did not smile. Instead, he wore a look of frustration as he pointed to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dugout, eyes firmly fixed on Shivam Dube.

Gujarat Giants' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

On his first ball of the innings, the Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm pacer bowled a stunner — a good-length ball that swung a touch inwards, catching the inside edge of Dube’s bat. Jos Buttler, the experienced English wicketkeeper who had taken 1341 catches in his career prior to Sunday’s Indian Premier League match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, inexplicably put down a sitter.

On the second ball of the 16th over, Dube tried to hit Arshad over his head, but did not read the bounce and mistimed his shot. Mohammed Siraj needed to charge in a few steps from mid-off to take a regulation catch. Only, he reacted late, struggled to get there in time and put it down. Dube’s sighed in relief, Arshad sat on the surface in anguish.

Then came the ferocious pace of Kagiso Rabada.

A length-ball a tad too wide, perhaps, saw Sanju lash at it with minimum footwork. The ball, clocked at 148.2 kmph, caught a nick to give Buttler an easy catch. A few balls later, another delivery that clocked 149.2 kmph saw Urvil Patel, who came down the track, edge a bouncer for Jason Holder at mid-off to take a sitter.

Rabada would eventually finish his spell with outstanding figures of 3/25, adding Kartik Sharma to his collection of wickets.

Siraj too would get in on the act, cleverly bowling a cross-seam delivery to break his streak of outswingers to get the ball to bounce sharply on Sarfaraz Khan, out for a golden duck.

Jamie Overton (18 off 6 balls) provided a much-needed lift at the end, but it was only the CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who held on grittily while wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

Through GT’s miserly bowling and regular wickets – CSK finished the batting powerplay on 28/3 and were at 43/4 after 10 overs – Gaikwad played patiently before eventually letting loose towards the end. His unbeaten 74 off 60 eventually helped the hosts get to a presentable total.

But Sudharsan and Gill started strong. The duo stitched together a 58-run partnership in 31 balls before Sanju stumped Gill with an excellent display of wicket-keeping.

Sudharsan though, continued batting with the same form that saw him score a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. His innings included four boundaries and seven sixes. At the other end, Buttler chipped in with a patient 39 off 30 balls, with a boundary and three sixes – the last finishing the match to take GT to 162/2 after just 16.4 overs.

Saturday’s double-header was an exhibition in power-batting against helpless bowlers who received no aid whatsoever from the pitches in New Delhi and Jaipur.

In the early match on Sunday in Chennai, Chepauk offered the bowlers a chance. GT’s pacers took it.

Brief scores: CSK 158 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 74*; Kagiso Rabada 3/25). GT 162/2 in 16.4 overs (Sai Sudharsan 87, Jos Buttler 39*, Shubman Gill 33*). GT won by 8 wkts.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shahid Judge

Been a sports journalist for over 11 years. Won the best article award at the PII-ICRC Annual Awards in 2024.

indian premier league chennai super kings mumbai ruturaj gaikwad gujarat titans mumbai‬
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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