'IPL changed my life': Afghanistan star opens up on Pant, Ponting, and the moment his dream call finally came

For Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, the IPL was more than just another league, it was a life-changing breakthrough. In January 2024, Naib had put on an impressive show in a T20I series against India, scoring back-to-back fifties. He was immediately told that an IPL contract was on the horizon, although he could hardly believe it. The teams had already been decided after the auction, which he wasn’t even part of. Yet, a few weeks into the IPL that year, he received the dream phone call he had long hoped for. On the next flight, he landed in India to join as a replacement player for Mitchell Marsh in the Delhi Capitals, where he became part of a dressing room featuring Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting, David Warner, and Axar Patel. From late-night cricket conversations with Pant to learning from legends like Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, the experience transformed both his confidence and career. Gulbadin Naib was part of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Naib played only two matches for Delhi and was released at the end of the season, but the lessons learned had a lasting impact on him. He carried them through to the T20 World Cup that year, where Afghanistan secured their first-ever semifinal qualification in an ICC tournament.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the ILT20 2025/26 season, where he represents Dubai Capitals, Naib opened up about his IPL experience and his desire for another contract in the league as he enters the mini-auction for the 2026 season at a base price of INR 1 crore. He also discussed how T20 leagues, such as the IPL and ILT20, have been crucial for Afghanistan in preparing for multi-nation tournaments.

Here are excerpts...

Q. Capitals has become like your home. In the IPL you played for Delhi Capitals, and in the ILT20, it has been Dubai Capitals. How does it feel to be part of the franchise in the ILT20 again, but this time as a champion?

It feels like a family because I have been with them in both the IPL and ILT20. Words will fall short if I try to describe how it feels, but it means a great deal to me to be part of the Capitals franchise.

Q. It hasn’t been a favourable start, but the team bounced back in the third game. What are your early assessments of the team?

There are many new faces. It’s almost a new team, so it’s a little difficult to adjust, but overall, the team looks very strong compared to last season.

Q. In IPL 2024, you were not part of the original auction list, but were picked as a replacement player. Could you talk about how that transpired?

Before that season, I had a good series against India. I played well in the matches in Indore and Bengaluru. During that series, I was told that I would be selected for the IPL. But I thought, “The teams are already full, so it looks tough,” and I didn’t quite believe it. Yes, I performed well and had some hope, but when I actually got the call, it was a huge moment. Playing in the IPL is every player’s dream. The confidence I gained from that helped my game a lot. Then we went to the T20 World Cup and reached the semifinal. These small things matter. One day you are dreaming, and the next day you find yourself achieving it.

Q. How did it feel to be part of a dressing room with Rishabh Pant as captain, David Warner, and the legendary Ricky Ponting? And to play in the IPL?

I became very close to Pant, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, and Yash Dhull. I spent a lot of time with Pant, often sitting in his room with him and Axar, talking only about cricket. I wanted to learn a lot, especially from Pant. I have some really good memories. If any player gets a platform as big as the IPL, they should always look to learn something. There was Ponting and even Sourav Ganguly as well. Pant always told the youngsters to learn from the IPL.

Eleven players from Afghanistan were part of the IPL that season, and we reached the T20 World Cup semifinal that year, so it was a great platform for us.

Q. You went unsold at the auction last year. What do you think are your chances now, given that fast-bowling all-rounders are in demand before the auction?

We as players can only hope. I am ready to play for any side. If it happens, it will be another big box that I will tick.

Q. Afghanistan have just one confirmed fixture before the T20 World Cup, against West Indies. How important will the ILT20 campaign be for Afghanistan cricketers in preparing for the World Cup?

Afghanistan players mostly play in T20 leagues. So ILT20 is an excellent platform for us, and it’s huge for Afghanistan cricket. The facilities here matter a lot. Big leagues like the IPL and ILT20 have always helped us prepare for major tournaments.

Q. What do you think of Afghanistan’s chances, given that you are in a group with New Zealand and South Africa?

You can’t really say now. There are 20 teams — 20 strong teams. In Asian conditions, spin-friendly wickets are expected, and there will be big-scoring games. Our only advantage earlier was having our home ground in India, and many of our players have been playing in the IPL for years. If we can truly push ourselves, we will be able to perform well.