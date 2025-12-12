You may sit out 10 weeks in IPL; PSL offers real game-time: David Willey on shifting player trend

A noticeable trend emerged this year, right before the BCCI confirmed the IPL 2026 player auction list, when several seasoned international cricketers chose to stay away from the upcoming bidding war, set to unfold at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena next week, and instead committed to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Veteran England all-rounder David Willey believes the primary driving force behind this shift is the “certainty and security” the PSL offers. Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the ILT20, where he represents Dubai Capitals, the 35-year-old said that for many players, guaranteed game-time in the PSL outweighs the inherent unpredictability of the IPL auction and the possibility of spending 10–11 weeks on the bench because of overseas-player restrictions in team combinations. David Willey is representing Dubai Capitals in the ongoing ILT20 season

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who featured in 14 IPL seasons and led Royal Challengers Bengaluru across three editions, was the first high-profile name to opt out and sign with the PSL. England all-rounder Moeen Ali, another former RCB and Chennai Super Kings player, soon followed.

Unlike a mega auction, which took place last year, a mini-auction generally offers less clarity for overseas players. As a result, Du Plessis and Moeen preferred stability over uncertainty, an issue highlighted by David Warner and Kane Williamson after the IPL 2025 auction, where both former Sunrisers Hyderabad captains went unsold before quickly securing PSL contracts. Add to that a broader group of IPL omissions who landed PSL deals for 2025— Josh Little and Mohammad Nabi, and a clear pattern begins to take shape. Willey was part of the trend too, opting out of the IPL auction last year to play in the PSL 2025 season.

Here are excerpts from the interview...

Q) You’ve settled in quickly with Dubai Capitals this season. How has the environment been so far, and what stands out to you about the setup and leadership group here?

I don’t think there’s any one thing that stands out in particular. We have a lot of experienced players who understand franchise cricket well. Guys come in, get to know each other quickly, and then it’s business as usual on the field.

Q) Dubai Capitals have so far lost two and won one game this season, showing both experience and firepower. From your perspective, what are the early signs you’ve seen from the group, and what do you think will define the team’s success this season?

In these tournaments, you need people to step up and perform. If we can find the right balance within the side and use the impact player effectively, we’ve got a good chance. I think we have all bases covered.

Q) You were not part of the IPL auction list last season and instead played in the PSL. This year, a few players have also picked the PSL over the IPL. As someone with experience in both leagues, what did you make of that move?

I think it's very individual. You maybe never quite know how the IPL auction will pan out. I think there's a little bit more certainty and security with the PSL for players. And, you know, depending on individual circumstances, people might feel like they've got more chance of actually playing in the PSL rather than just sitting on the sidelines for 10-11 weeks, which can be a defining factor for people.

Q) How do you compare the IPL, PSL, and ILT20 today based on your experiences?

They all present different challenges. You get different pitches, and the dew is a huge factor here, similar to the PSL. In India, you have a wide variety of wickets. The quality and depth of players in the IPL is phenomenal. Here, you have more overseas players in each team, and you also have to juggle how you use your associate and local players, which is another challenge.

All three leagues have their own intricacies that make them interesting. But naturally, in India, the scale and magnitude of the IPL is something you won’t experience anywhere else in sport. It’s a pretty special league.

Q) You’ve played for two of the IPL’s biggest franchises, CSK under MS Dhoni and RCB alongside Virat Kohli. How do you look back at those dressing rooms, and what made them distinct?

They were very different. At CSK, Fleming and Dhoni were running the show, and they had their way of doing things. RCB was slightly different—you have to understand that RCB is as much a product as it is a cricket team. The size of that brand is incredible.

When I was with CSK, due to some political issues we weren’t actually in Chennai—we were based in Pune—so I didn’t get the full experience of playing in Chennai. But I absolutely loved my time with both franchises.

Q) Lastly, about the Ashes, do you think the trip to Noosa will help England reset and come back stronger?

On your day off, do you sit and do interviews and write? Or do you go and do something different? It’s important that players get away from cricket and refresh their minds. When they come back, it doesn’t guarantee they’ll win, but they’ll be recharged and ready to hit the third Test hard.