IPL: Delhi Capital’s Lungi Ngidi stable in hospital after head injury

New Delhi: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi was taken to hospital after a head injury during an IPL fixture between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Saturday. He is stable and set to be discharged, IPL has said in a statement issued later in the evening.

Delhi Capitals’ Lungi Ngidi receives treatment at the ground following a fall during the IPL match against PBKS. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT)

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The incident occurred during the second innings when Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya attempted a lofted drive off Axar Patel. Stationed at mid-off, Ngidi backtracked in an attempt to take the catch but failed to get a hand to the ball. In the process, he fell awkwardly hitting his head on the outfield at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Play was halted for 14 minutes after medical staff rushed onto the field immediately, with both the teams’ physiotherapists and doctor attending to the fast bowler, who was motionless on ground for several minutes.

The incident took place at approximately 5:53pm and Ngidi was stretchered off at 6:07pm. An ambulance at the stadium entered the ground and took him to BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital in Rajendra Nagar. According to medical supervisors at the venue, Ngidi initially reported blurred vision and a headache but seemed to be stable and conscious. A CT scan has ruled out spinal injury.

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement issued at 7.26pm, IPL said: “Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. After the match, Delhi Capitals’ official Venugopal Rao said: “It is not serious. He is still in the hospital. We will update, but nothing serious.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement issued at 7.26pm, IPL said: “Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. After the match, Delhi Capitals’ official Venugopal Rao said: “It is not serious. He is still in the hospital. We will update, but nothing serious.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ngidi was taken to the hospital in 11 minutes after Delhi Traffic Police created a Green Corridor to ensure uninterrupted movement of the ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ngidi was taken to the hospital in 11 minutes after Delhi Traffic Police created a Green Corridor to ensure uninterrupted movement of the ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Ngidi appeared to show some response to the medical team after initially lying still, Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani and Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting were among the first to rush to on to the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Ngidi appeared to show some response to the medical team after initially lying still, Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani and Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting were among the first to rush to on to the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ngidi’s South Africa teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs looked visibly shaken. The crowd, sensing the gravity of the incident, fell into complete silence. After minutes ensuring his stability, he was taken to the hospital in the ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ngidi’s South Africa teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs looked visibly shaken. The crowd, sensing the gravity of the incident, fell into complete silence. After minutes ensuring his stability, he was taken to the hospital in the ambulance. {{/usCountry}}

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Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera was seen warming up as the likely replacement for Ngidi as arrangements were made to take him off the field. However, Vipraj Nigam came in as the concussion substitute.

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