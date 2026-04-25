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IPL: Delhi Capital’s Lungi Ngidi stable in hospital after head injury

The South African pacer had to be taken to hospital after hurting himself while trying to take a catch

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 09:39 pm IST
By Samreen Razzaqui
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New Delhi: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi was taken to hospital after a head injury during an IPL fixture between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Saturday. He is stable and set to be discharged, IPL has said in a statement issued later in the evening.

Delhi Capitals’ Lungi Ngidi receives treatment at the ground following a fall during the IPL match against PBKS. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT)

The incident occurred during the second innings when Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya attempted a lofted drive off Axar Patel. Stationed at mid-off, Ngidi backtracked in an attempt to take the catch but failed to get a hand to the ball. In the process, he fell awkwardly hitting his head on the outfield at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Play was halted for 14 minutes after medical staff rushed onto the field immediately, with both the teams’ physiotherapists and doctor attending to the fast bowler, who was motionless on ground for several minutes.

The incident took place at approximately 5:53pm and Ngidi was stretchered off at 6:07pm. An ambulance at the stadium entered the ground and took him to BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital in Rajendra Nagar. According to medical supervisors at the venue, Ngidi initially reported blurred vision and a headache but seemed to be stable and conscious. A CT scan has ruled out spinal injury.

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera was seen warming up as the likely replacement for Ngidi as arrangements were made to take him off the field. However, Vipraj Nigam came in as the concussion substitute.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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