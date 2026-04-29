IPL dressing room privacy row explodes amid Riyan Parag vaping clip; captains had flagged issue to BCCI: Report

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag found himself in the midst of a controversy on Tuesday after a TV camera caught him “vaping” in the dressing room during the team’s IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the New Chandigarh Stadium. The act triggered an immediate reaction on social media, especially with the Indian government having banned e-cigarettes in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale and distribution. Under the law, an offender faces imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of INR1 lakh for a first-time offence.

Rajasthan Royals' Skipper Riyan Parag during warm-up session before Indian Premier League 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (ANI Picture Service)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid the controversy, a familiar issue resurfaced—one that IPL captains had flagged as a major concern during the pre-season meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and IPL officials. It pertained to the lack of players’ privacy in the dressing room, which, according to a PTI report, was raised as an objection to cameras panning into the dressing room during live broadcasts. It must be noted that the concern was not related to the use of e-cigarettes, but rather to the broader issue of privacy, which the BCCI may now review in light of the controversy surrounding Parag.

“It was not specifically related to the use of e-cigarettes in the dressing room. It was broadly around players’ privacy. There are times when players are not fully dressed in the dressing room or may want to avoid cameras.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “They were told that it is up to the broadcaster and not the BCCI to decide on cameras showing the feed from the dressing room. After this incident, it perhaps may be reviewed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They were told that it is up to the broadcaster and not the BCCI to decide on cameras showing the feed from the dressing room. After this incident, it perhaps may be reviewed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Having said that, it was careless from Parag and it is difficult to defend something like this. An elite athlete caught smoking like this is not setting a good example for the public,” an IPL source told the news agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Having said that, it was careless from Parag and it is difficult to defend something like this. An elite athlete caught smoking like this is not setting a good example for the public,” an IPL source told the news agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report also mentioned that IPL and BCCI officials involved in the conduct of the league termed it a careless act from Parag, especially in the age of social media and constant camera scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also mentioned that IPL and BCCI officials involved in the conduct of the league termed it a careless act from Parag, especially in the age of social media and constant camera scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“A lot of players consume e-cigarettes, but they don’t do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around. With Parag caught vaping so openly, the BCCI might be forced to act,” another well-placed IPL source said.

Rajasthan Royals are yet to make a comment on the matter.

This was not the first time that the franchise has found itself in the middle of a controversy this season. Earlier this month, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh for breaching PMOA protocol after being found using his phone in the dugout during a game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON