IPL fan parks a nation-wide hit as massive crowds gather to catch the action

Indian Premier League invites fans to a thrilling IPL Fan Park experience across Vadodara, Kurnool, Bardhaman, Jalgaon, Varanasi, Karnal, and Thoothukudi as excitement around the league scaled a new high over the weekend. Over 30,000 turned up in support of their favourite teams that were in action as the four weekend games were live streaming across the seven IPL Fan Parks.

Fans are relishing the return of the IPL Fan Parks

Fan Parks will help take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet by inviting fans to the streaming venues at more 35 cities and towns. Around 15 cities and towns have been covered in the first three weekends since Apr. 16. It is the first time that a sporting event is being streamed digitally at such a large scale for community viewing, taking the tournament to every internet user in the country.

Vadodara, Kurnool, and Bardhaman witnessed defending champions Gujarat Titans beating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the first game of the double-header on Saturday, while Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in the second match.

By inviting fans to IPL Fan Parks, JioCinema is taking cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet. Access to the IPL Fan Park is free of cost. The IPL Fan Park had a wide variety of offerings for people of all ages, including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

Prime public spots across the seven cities were transformed into entertainment hubs with IPL Fan Parks set up for fans of the game. People were able to not just catch live action but also enjoy with their family and friends.

