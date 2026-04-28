IPL hitting it out of the park: Explosive data shows batting numbers have hit insane new highs in 2026 season

The Vaibhav Sooryavanshis and Priyansh Aryas have created an absolute ruckus in IPL 2026. The normalisation of ultra-aggressive batting this season has taken the 19th edition of the league to fresh new highs, with numbers exploding through the roof. Past the halfway mark, the trend in IPL 2026 has been clear—maximum carnage, big entertainment.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a series of images shared by the official broadcaster of IPL 2026, Star Sports, the numbers reflect that batting has reached an all-time high this season, whether in terms of run rate or boundary hitting.

“This isn’t evolution. It’s explosion. Everything is peaking at once and we can truly say IPL is IPLing,” read the caption of the post.

The combined run rate has steadily increased since the introduction of the Impact Player rule in 2023. It stood at 8.46 that season, rose to 9 in 2024, 9.12 the following year, and has now reached a new high of 9.3 this season. The figure is recorded at the 35-game mark, as the Star Sports social media post released on Tuesday reflects data up to that point.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Openers have been more fearless this season, taking on the new ball more aggressively than ever. The data showed that the powerplay run rate reached 10 in 2026—almost half a run per over higher than in 2025 and over three runs per over higher than in 2022, just before the Impact Sub era. The first six overs have also seen a surge in boundary frequency, with the number rising to 3.8 per over, implying well over nine boundaries in that phase. That figure stood at nine in the previous two editions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Openers have been more fearless this season, taking on the new ball more aggressively than ever. The data showed that the powerplay run rate reached 10 in 2026—almost half a run per over higher than in 2025 and over three runs per over higher than in 2022, just before the Impact Sub era. The first six overs have also seen a surge in boundary frequency, with the number rising to 3.8 per over, implying well over nine boundaries in that phase. That figure stood at nine in the previous two editions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The carnage in boundary hitting has indeed been the defining feature of IPL 2026. In fact, 64% of the runs this season have come from boundaries, slightly higher than the last two seasons, and they have come at a rate of one every 4.5 balls. That translates to at least one additional boundary per innings compared to 2024.

The high run rates and boundary surge have also led to an increase in 200-plus totals at the 35-game mark this season. The number stands at 29 in 2026—eight more than in 2025 and 14 more than in 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An ESPNcricinfo analysis revealed that many of these numbers can be attributed to the fearlessness of Indian batters, who have dominated this season—especially the uncapped players, including Arya and Sooryavanshi.

Indian batters have accounted for 69% of the runs this season—more than double the contribution of overseas players. There is also a 14.27-point difference in strike rate. But the most striking aspect has been that 30% of the runs scored by Indian batters have come from uncapped players, who have struck at 160.48—the best in any IPL season.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON