IPL Live Score 2024, GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill eyes batting form as Gujarat Titans face Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings

IPL Live Score 2024, GT vs PBKS: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - Aiming to build a winning streak, Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The Shubman Gill-led side sealed a seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous fixture, and will be looking to build some momentum. Meanwhile, Punjab will look to bounce back to winning ways and have lost in their previous two fixtures. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets, and then crashed to a 21-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants....Read More

GT really need their captain to find some form. Last year's Orange Cap winner, Gill has only managed 75 runs in three games this season, a huge distance from his lofty standards. Also, captaincy has increased the pressure on the opener, who replaced Hardik Pandya in that role. Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians in a shock transfer before the auction last year. Pandya had led GT to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. So the pressure is massive on Gill, and he will need to contribute with the bat to silence his critics.

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma rushed to his captain's defence. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, "He is batting superbly. Yes it is a fact that the stats have not been converted into big ones but he looks in superb rhythm. He is batting very well at the nets. A big knock from him not too far away."

Meanwhile, PBKS will look to revive their campaign. Despite the presence of Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, Punjab haven't been able to figure out their bowling strategy. Meanwhile, even Rahul Chahar hasn't been that effective. Dhawan will need to fix some issues in his tactics and hope for a better performance. In what will be a huge setback for PBKS, Liam Livingstone is expected to miss the match due to a hamstring injury.