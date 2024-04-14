IPL Live Score 2024 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Heavily relying on the in-form duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders are up against Lucknow Super Giants in match No.28 of the Indian Premier League at the famous Eden Gardens. KKR have lived up to expectations whenever opener Narine has scored heavily for the two-time champions this season. Known for his pinch-hitting, the West Indies all-rounder helped KKR smash the second-highest total in IPL's history....Read More

Two-time champions KKR kickstarted their IPL 2024 campaign with a win over free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Seeking home comfort, the Knight Riders will hope to bounce back at Kolkata after registering their first defeat of the new season. LSG's away clash will be KKR's second home game in IPL 2024. KKR will play back-to-back four games at home after they meet with the 2016 champions on Sunday.

West Indies duo of Narine and Russell failed to fire for KKR in their previous encounter with defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The five-time winners ended KKR's unbeaten run by restricting Kolkata to 137/9 at Chennai. The MS Dhoni-starrer side chased down the target in 17.4 to outclass KKR by seven wickets. The spotlight is also on KKR skipper Iyer as the premier batter has registered below-par scores of 0, 39*, 18 and 34 in the 2024 season.

Iyer's teammate and Venkatesh Iyer smashed a brilliant half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the Indian all-rounder also has three single-digit scores to his name at the IPL 2024. With an economy of 11.00, KKR's record-signing Mitchell Starc is yet to justify his staggering price tag in the cash-rich league. Starc has only two wickets in four games. Visitors Lucknow Super Giants have arrived in the City of Joy without speedster Mayank Yadav.

The Indian pace sensation bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024. Mayank is recovering from a side strain and the fast bowler will miss his second successive game of the IPL 2024. LSG's bowling attack will feature Ravi Bishnoi, who has an impressive record against KKR. LSG skipper Rahul has accumulated 165 runs with an average of 33.00 in the first five games of the IPL 2024. With 178 runs in five matches, West Indies power-hitter Nicholas Pooran is leading the batting charge of the Super Giants.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match:

-LSG are without Mayank Yadav, who bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024.

-Mohsin Khan will also miss LSG's away game against KKR due to an injury.

-KKR pacer Mitchell Starc has dismissed LSG's Nicholas Pooran twice.

-Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has bagged nine wickets against KKR.