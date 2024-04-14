IPL Live Score 2024, KKR vs LSG: Super Giants without Mayank Yadav; can Kolkata break the streak at Eden Gardens?
IPL Live Score 2024 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Heavily relying on the in-form duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders are up against Lucknow Super Giants in match No.28 of the Indian Premier League at the famous Eden Gardens. KKR have lived up to expectations whenever opener Narine has scored heavily for the two-time champions this season. Known for his pinch-hitting, the West Indies all-rounder helped KKR smash the second-highest total in IPL's history....Read More
Two-time champions KKR kickstarted their IPL 2024 campaign with a win over free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Seeking home comfort, the Knight Riders will hope to bounce back at Kolkata after registering their first defeat of the new season. LSG's away clash will be KKR's second home game in IPL 2024. KKR will play back-to-back four games at home after they meet with the 2016 champions on Sunday.
West Indies duo of Narine and Russell failed to fire for KKR in their previous encounter with defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The five-time winners ended KKR's unbeaten run by restricting Kolkata to 137/9 at Chennai. The MS Dhoni-starrer side chased down the target in 17.4 to outclass KKR by seven wickets. The spotlight is also on KKR skipper Iyer as the premier batter has registered below-par scores of 0, 39*, 18 and 34 in the 2024 season.
Iyer's teammate and Venkatesh Iyer smashed a brilliant half-century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the Indian all-rounder also has three single-digit scores to his name at the IPL 2024. With an economy of 11.00, KKR's record-signing Mitchell Starc is yet to justify his staggering price tag in the cash-rich league. Starc has only two wickets in four games. Visitors Lucknow Super Giants have arrived in the City of Joy without speedster Mayank Yadav.
The Indian pace sensation bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024. Mayank is recovering from a side strain and the fast bowler will miss his second successive game of the IPL 2024. LSG's bowling attack will feature Ravi Bishnoi, who has an impressive record against KKR. LSG skipper Rahul has accumulated 165 runs with an average of 33.00 in the first five games of the IPL 2024. With 178 runs in five matches, West Indies power-hitter Nicholas Pooran is leading the batting charge of the Super Giants.
Here's all you need to know about KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match:
-LSG are without Mayank Yadav, who bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024.
-Mohsin Khan will also miss LSG's away game against KKR due to an injury.
-KKR pacer Mitchell Starc has dismissed LSG's Nicholas Pooran twice.
-Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has bagged nine wickets against KKR.
What is KKR's record at Eden Gardens?
IPL Live Score 2024, KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - Two-time champions KKR have played 82 games at the famous venue. The Eden Gardens stalwarts have recorded 48 wins and 34 defeats. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in their last outing at Kolkata. In the last five matches, KKR have won two games and lost three at Eden Gardens. KKR posted their highest total of 232/2 at the Eden Gardens against Mumbai Indians back in 2019. KKR's lowest total (108) at the venue also arrived in their 2018 meeting with Mumbai.
What KL Rahul said about tearaway Mayank Yadav?
IPL Live Score 2024, KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - Speaking ahead of LSG's away game against KKR in the IPL 2024, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul provided an injury update on Mayank Yadav. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter said that speedster Mayank is ‘itching to go’. "Mayank is not too bad, he looks good, feeling good but we also want to make sure we don't rush him back in too early. He's young, we need to protect his body. He's itching to go, we just have to pull him back a little, maybe a couple of more games, before he comes back," Rahul said.
Why Mayank Yadav not playing?
IPL Live Score 2024, KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants -Star pacer Mayank Yadav will be rested for a few games before the LSG star makes his return to the Lucknow playing XI at the IPL 2024. Mayank had soreness in the lower abdominal area as the pacer bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Hitting 150 kmph consistently, the LSG pacer bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024. While Mohsin Khan returned to bowling in the nets, Mayank will miss his second-straight game for LSG. Head coach Justin Langer is expecting Mayank to be available for selection ahead of LSG's crucial game against CSK.
Prediction time! KKR or LSG, who will win today's IPL 2024 match?
IPL Live Score 2024, KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - According to the Google Win Predictor, KKR are leading the race to win the IPL 2024 game at 54% in Kolkata. KL Rahul's LSG side is at 46% as the visitors can also upstage the Knight Riders in their backyard. KKR or LSG, who will win today's IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens?
What to expect from Eden Gardens?
IPL Live Score 2024, KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - The batting-friendly pitch of Eden Gardens is expected to favour fast bowlers today. The spinners didn't get much assistance at Eden Gardens in the recent games of the IPL 2024. Since the IPL 2024 between KKR and LSG has an afternoon start, the team batting second can have an edge over their opponent. Rain gods can also make their presence felt in the evening. KKR and LSG are tipped to produce a high-scoring encounter in Kolkata
Head-to-head record: Can KKR break the streak?
IPL Live Score 2024, KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - Visitors LSG have won their last three meetings against KKR in the IPL. LSG outclassed KKR by one-run in their previous encounter. Shreyas Iyer’s KKR are yet to win a single game against the Super Giants led by KL Rahul. LSG have won all of their clashes with KKR by batting first. Can KKR break the streak at Eden Gardens?
A quick look at the two squads!
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Harshit Rana, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.
Hello and welcome!
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to return to winning ways as Shreyas Iyer and Co. are up against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens. KKR are placed second on the IPL 2024 points table. Visitors LSG are occupying the fourth spot in the IPL 2024 standings. The Gautam Gambhir-mentored side will play five back-to-back games in their backyard after recording a seven-wicket defeat to defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Visitors LSG are without speedster Mayank Yadav for matchday 28 of the IPL 2024.