IPL TV rights sold for 23,575 crore for 2023-2027 cycle, digital for 20,500 cr. to 2 separate broadcasters: Report
IPL TV rights sold for 23,575 crore for 2023-2027 cycle, digital for 20,500 cr. to 2 separate broadcasters: Report

The frantic bidding process to secure IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle has come to an end, with the television rights being sold for a whopping ₹57.5 crore (per match) and digital for ₹50 crore (per match).
For the first time in history, the IPL will have two broadcasters for the next five years. (IPL)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 03:48 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The frantic bidding process to secure IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle has come to an end, with the television rights being sold for a whopping 57.5 crore (per match) and digital for 50 crore (per match). News agency ANI has reported that the final count for the TV rights stands at 23,575 crore while the digital rights closed at 20,500 crore bringing the total amount to 44,075 crore for 410 matches. The names of the winners are yet to be disclosed but as per reports, Sony has won the TV rights, whereas for digital, the winner is either Viacom 18 or Jio.

More to follow…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

