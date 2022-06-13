IPL TV rights sold for 23,575 crore for 2023-2027 cycle, digital for 20,500 cr. to 2 separate broadcasters: Report

The frantic bidding process to secure IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle has come to an end, with the television rights being sold for a whopping ₹57.5 crore (per match) and digital for ₹50 crore (per match). News agency ANI has reported that the final count for the TV rights stands at ₹23,575 crore while the digital rights closed at 20,500 crore bringing the total amount to ₹44,075 crore for 410 matches. The names of the winners are yet to be disclosed but as per reports, Sony has won the TV rights, whereas for digital, the winner is either Viacom 18 or Jio.

