'Indian who bowls at 140 kph': Aakash Chopra predicts ‘3-5 cr’ for uncapped player at auction, calls him 'unique'

Ever since the U-19 days Kartik Tyagi has been one of India's rising stars and former Test opener Aakash Chopra believes the youngster could be among the hottest picks in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chopra expressed his views in a video posted on his YouTube channel while sharing his predictions for the uncapped Indian players who'll go under the hammer.

"Kartik Tyagi - he missed the last year slightly due to injury but he was excellent the year prior to that. If I have money in my purse, Kartik Tyagi will be one of my important picks, I won't mind spending 3-5 crores on him," said the former India player.

Chopra feels although there's an ample supply of overseas pacers but rates the quality of Indian bowlers to be much higher.

U19 World Cup 2022 Finals: India vs England Live Score Updates

“A tall fast bowler, we have discussed earlier as well that in the overseas pacers as well, there is a lot of quantity but not quality. This guy is local, it means go vocal for local,” he further explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lauding Kartik for his impressive show in the IPL so far, Chopra backed the 21-year-old to emerge as one of the most successful fast bowler of the tournament.

"Indian fast bowler who can bowl at 140 kph, bowl with the new and the old ball, can bowl the yorkers, bouncers, slower ones. I mean what else do you need. Kartik Tyagi is that unique bowler who can bowl at all stages. He reminds me a little bit about Prasidh Krishna," said Chopra.

Also Read | 'I'm sorry Pat but that's garbage': Emotional Hayden tears into Cummins, AUS players after Langer quits as head coach

Tyagi became a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise at the IPL 2020 Auction and has emerged to be a promising candidate in the previous two editions. He has so far scalped 13 wickets in the 14 matches he has played for the franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the previous edition, Kartik led Rajasthan to a brilliant win in the previous edition, defending four runs in the final last over against Punjab Kings.