India vs England Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull-led IND set sights on fifth title, take on ENG in Antigua

India U19 vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022 Final: Led by Yash Dhull, a confident unit look add to India’s rich legacy as they take on England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. With four trophies and eight final appearances, India are the most successful team in the bienniel event's history. India's entry to fourth consecutive final is a testament to its cricket structure and the 2022 batch will aim to extend the domination further. Despite being hit by Covid-19 during the league stage, India have enjoyed a strong run of play in the Caribbean so far. And with a full set of players to choose from for the final, they are the favourites to clinch the silverware. Both India and England have so far maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament, with the four-time champions having crushed Australia on way to setting up a title clash against the Tom Prest-led side. The English camp is chasing its own piece of history, having won the trophy last in 1998. They will be more than keen to end their title drought of the last 24 years.

