Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], : Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹12.50 crores while star New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was picked up by Mumbai Indians for ₹12.50 crores as well at the ongoing Indian Premier League mega auction at Jeddah on Sunday, marking a homecoming for both the players. IPL mega auction: Hazlewood, Boult return home, picked up by RCB, MI for ₹ 12.50 crores each

Hazlewood, the pacer with 67 wickets for Australia in 52 T20s and 136 scalps in 107 T20s, was a part of RCB's roster from 2022-23, playing 15 matches and taking 23 wickets, out of which 20 came in 2022 season.

He also represented Chennai Super Kings from 2020-21, taking 12 wickets in 12 matches and winning the 2021 season with them.

"He's home where he belongs. Cannot wait to see him set the pitch ablaze at nmm Chinnaswamy! #PlayBold #nmmRCB #IPLAuction #BidForBold #IPL2025 #JoshHazlewood."

Boult, who has played 104 IPL matches in his career and has 121 wickets, has played a crucial role in MI's success from 2020-21. He has also played for Rajasthan Royals recently and Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Trent Boult: "ThunderBOULT! @mipaltan welcome the New Zealand pacer to their family He's acquired for INR 12.5 Crore! A loud cheer goes out in the arena," tweeted IPL's official handle.

Star England pacer Jofra Archer was picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹12.50 crores.

"He brings fierce speed with him He invites fierce biddings as well Jofra Archer generates massive interest & joins #RR for INR 12.50 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL | @JofraArcher| @rajasthanroyals," tweeted IPL's official handle.

In a career troubled by injuries, Archer has taken 124 wickets in 69 matches across all formats for England at an average of 26.45. He has played for RR previously from 2018-21, followed by a small stint with Mumbai Indians from 2023 onwards in which he faced injuries. He has taken 46 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 21.33 in the IPL.

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹6.5 crores.

"Anrich Nortje SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 6.5 Crore! #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL," tweeted IPL official handle.

Nortje has taken 53 wickets for Proteas in 42 matches and 180 scalps in 142 T20 matches. He has represented Delhi Capitals since 2020, taking 60 wickets in 46 matches.

Indian pacers Khaleel Ahmed and T Natrajan were roped in by Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals for ₹4.80 crores and 10.75 crores respectively. Natrajan has played a Test, two ODIs and four T20Is for India, picking up 13 wickets. In his IPL career, he has taken 67 wickets in 61 matches, including 19 wickets in 14 matches.

In 29 white-ball matches for India, Khaleel has taken 31 wickets. He has represented SRH and DC in his IPL career, taking 74 wickets in 57 matches, including 17 scalps in 14 matches for DC this year.

Also, other Indian pacers Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna were picked by Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans for ₹9.75 crores and 9.50 crores respectively.

"Aapki bohot yaad aa rahi thi, Avesh Bhai," tweeted LSG.

"Iss buy se hum behad Prasidh hai! Kya kehte ho, #TitansFAM? #AavaDe | #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL," tweeted GT.

Avesh has taken 36 wickets in 33 white-ball matches for India. In his IPL career, which has seen him represent Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, he has taken 74 wickets in 63 matches, including 19 in 16 matches for LSG this year.

