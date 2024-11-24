Menu Explore
IPL mega auction: Pant beats Iyer to become league's most expensive star, LSG ropes in wicketkeeper-batter for 27 crore

ANI |
Nov 24, 2024 05:02 PM IST

He beat compatriot Shreyas Iyer, who had just become the most expensive player in league's history, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹26.75 crores a few minutes back. He had beat Australia's Mitchell Starc, who marked his return to IPL after years with a record-breaking bid of ₹24.75 crores.

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], : Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League , being bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a massive 27 crores during the ongoing Indian Premier League mega auction at Jeddah on Sunday.

IPL mega auction: Pant beats Iyer to become league's most expensive star, LSG ropes in wicketkeeper-batter for 27 crore

He beat compatriot Shreyas Iyer, who had just become the most expensive player in league's history, going to Punjab Kings for 26.75 crores a few minutes back. He had beat Australia's Mitchell Starc, who marked his return to IPL after years with a record-breaking bid of 24.75 crores.

Initially, there was a bidding war between LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru , with the latter giving up. Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the bidding war, trying to bolster their explosive batting attack and Delhi Capitals tried to use the 'Right To Match' card, but they could not match the value LSG put for Pant, breaking the bank for him and going beyond Iyer's value.

"THE RECORD IS BROKEN AGAIN! WOWZAAA Rishabh Pant goes to @LucknowIPL for INR 27 Crore! #TATAIPLAuction," posted official IPL X handle.

https://x.com/IPL/status/1860641635224207652

With this, LSG has finally received a proper top-order batter, wicketkeeper and captaincy option in Pant.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter is an all-format for India and a livewire on the field. Having proven himself as a man for big stages in Test cricket, Pant's T20 game is just as solid. Though he has scored 1,209 runs in 76 T20Is at an underwhelming average of 23.25, strike rate of almost 128 and just three fifties, his overall T20 numbers are way better, having made 5,022 runs in 202 matches at an average of 31.78, strike rate of over 145, with two centuries and 25 fifties.

Pant has represented Delhi Capitals for his entire IPL career since 2016, scoring 3,284 runs in 110 matches at an average of 35.31, with a century and 18 fifties. He was appointed as the team's captain in 2021 and led them to playoffs in the same season.

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction from Sunday to Monday is all set to be two of the most intriguing days of this year's cricketing calendar, with several international stars having entered the auction, records expected to be broken and the possibility of some unexpected crossovers. A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. These players will go under the hammer from November 24-25 in Jeddah. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
