IPL Records: Virat Kohli leads a star-studded batting line-up

With IPL 2023 set to begin on March 31, fans around the world will be treated to some epic cricket extravaganza. Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Last season saw some intense games as GT finished the league phase in pole position, followed by Rajasthan Royals in second, Lucknow Super Giants in third and Royal Challengers Bangalore in fourth spot. After the playoffs, the final was eventually between RR and GT, as Hardik Pandya and Co. went on to win by seven wickets in their debut season.

The IPL 2023 auction saw some big purchases as England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history, costing Punjab Kings ₹18.5 crores. Meanwhile, MI also broke the bank for Cameron Green, purchasing him for ₹17.5 crores and CSK splurged on Ben Stokes for ₹16.25 crores. Most of the franchises went big in the auction, but then RCB had a different route and paid the most for Will Jacks, acquiring him for ₹3.2 crores. But Jacks had to pull out of IPL 2023 due to injury and has been replaced by Michael Bracewell. Meanwhile, RCB also roped in Reece Topley for ₹1.9 crores.

The franchise will once again rely on Virat Kohli's experience as the league's highest all-time run-scorer. The swashbuckling batter was in good form last season, finishing with 341 runs in 16 games. But it wasn't enough as RCB crashed out in the playoffs. The former RCB captain won the Orange Cap in IPL 2016, amassing 973 runs, which is also the record for most runs scored in a single IPL season. During the season, he smacked four tons, including one in a curtailed 15-over match against PBKS. But even still his performances weren't enough as RCB lost to David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad in the final.

In the all-time run-scorers list, Kohli is on top with 6411 in 216 matches, including five tons and 42 fifties. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who has 6086 runs in 200 games, packed with two centuries and 46 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is third with 5764 runs in 221 games, with a 100 and 40 fifties. The other players in the top-ten all-time IPL run-scorers list are Warner (5764 runs), Suresh Raina (5528 runs), AB de Villiers (5162 runs), Chris Gayle (4965 runs), Robin Uthappa (4950 runs), MS Dhoni (4878 runs) and Dinesh Karthik (4262).

In IPL 2023, RCB open their campaign against MI on April 2, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All eyes will once again be on Kohli, who quit his captaincy after the 14th season. As captain, Kohli led RCB in 140 matches, winning 66 matches and losing as many as 60. In IPL 2023, he will be part of a star-studded RCB batting line-up led by captain Faf du Plessis and consisting of the likes of Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik.

