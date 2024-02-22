IPL 2024 schedule announcement highlights: CSK vs RCB in opener on March 22; Hardik Pandya headlines MI's clash with GT
IPL 2024 schedule announcement highlights: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the much-awaited schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The BCCI released the IPL 2024 schedule for only the first 15 days of the elite tournament. The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once dates for the General Elections are finalised. Set for its 17th season, the Indian Premier League promises to be bigger and better than ever. We are just a month away from Indian cricket's biggest T20 carnival. After all, it feels like just last month that Ravindra Jadeja struck a boundary off the last ball to take Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, but the fact remains that it's been 8 long months to that epic night in Ahmedabad. Guess that's what the IPL does – leave an ever-lasting impact!...Read More
The IPL 2024's biggest roadblock was the fact that it is expected to clash with the Lok Sabha elections. Twice has it happened previously, and it led to scattered decisions. The 2009 edition was moved entirely to South Africa, whereas in 2014, the IPL was played in two halves – the first in the UAE and the other back in India. In 2019, the two events did not collide, and hence the IPL, starting March 23, was played entirely in India. This year too, while there were speculations, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal clarified once and for all that the IPL will not be moved abroad, but the full picture will only be painted once there is more clarity.
Back to the cricket. This year's IPL has so much to look forward to. Mumbai Indians have a new captain in Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans has Shubman Gill. And of course, the big swansong of MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings captain said last year that winning the IPL in 2023 would have been the perfect time for him to retire but he plans on coming back for one last run 'next year'. Cut to 2024, here we are. In what is Dhoni's final season in all probability, MSD is rocking shades of when he burst onto the scene. He has grown his hair like it was in the mid-2000s and he is likely to play with BAS as his bat sticker. Only Dhoni is capable of such meaningful and priceless gestures.
Moving on to CSK's biggest rivals, the Mumbai Indians have already created headlines even before the start of the tournament. In fact, they created ripples on December 15, 2023 itself when they announced Hardik the new captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit Sharma. The decision created a social media storm with truckloads of MI and other fans spamming their franchise's timelines and being vocal with their displeasure. But it is what it is. The team felt that now is the right time for MI, who have gone without a title for three seasons, to make the transition, and once Hardik came on board, they just knew who it was going to be. In fact, according to reports, Hardik's stipulation for his return to MI was allegedly a guarantee of captaincy.
Outside of MI and CSK, the biggest factor heading into the IPL 2024 are the auction, that took place on December 19, where Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh struck gold. The Australian pace-bowling duo smashed records, with Cummins becoming the first player to surpass the 20-crore margin, eventually heading to Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, even before the news if Cummins' record-breaking deal could reach to all parts of the world, it was bettered by Starc, who became the costliest player of all time, with KKR splurging a gobsmacking ₹24.75 crore on him. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel emerged as the most expensive India, with Punjab Kings shelling out ₹11.75 crore.
So yeah, the stage is set. Will Cummins, Starc be able to live up to the expectations? Who will be this year's breakout star? The first step towards answering all these questions was taken today at 5:30 PM.
Below are a few important pointers related to the IPL 2024 schedule announcement:
- Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the IPL 2024 opener at Chepauk.
-Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam.
- The schedule was announced on Thursday at 5:30 PM IST.
- The entire schedule was not unveiled by the BCCI.
- The IPL 2024 will begin on March 22.
- The entire IPL 2024 will take place in India.
Thank you for reading HT's blog on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will meet Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2024 opener at Chennai on March 22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the schedule for the first 15 days of the IPL 2024. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be captain Mumbai Indians for the first time, in the IPL 2024 showdown clash with his former franchise - Gujarat Titans (GT). The BCCI also confirmed that Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Know all about IPL 2024 format!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Talking about the IPL 2024 format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five. Each team will play 14 games in the group stage. Teams can take on other four sides in their group two times each (home and away). They will play the other four teams in the other group once and the remaining sides two times. The top four teams will enter the playoffs stage of the IPL. The top two teams will meet each other in the Qualifier 1. The winning team in Qualifier 1 enters the final. The losing team in Qualifier 1 plays the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. The winner of the Qualifier 2 and Qualifier 1 headline the summit clash of the IPL.
IPL 2024 SCHEDULE:
March 22: CSK vs RCB
March 23: PBKS vs DC; KKR vs SRH
March 24: RR vs LSG; GT vs MI
March 25: RCB vs PBKS
March 26: CSK vs GT
March 27: SRH vs MI
March 28: RR vs DC
March 29: RCB vs KKR
March 30: LSG vs PBKS
March 31: GT vs SRH; DC vs CSK
April 1: MI vs RR
April 2: RCB vs LSG
April 3: DC vs KKR
April 4: GT v PBKS
April 5: SRH vs CSK
April 6: RR vs RCB
April 7: MI vs DC
April 7: LSG vs GT.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Why BCCI only released a two-week schedule for new season
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule only for the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 today. In the IPL media advisory, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. “Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates,” he added.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Delhi Capitals to play first 2 home matches in Visakhapatnam
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Runners-up in 2020, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will first host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on 31st March in the port city of Visakhapatnam before facing the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on 3rd April. Delhi Capitals have opted to play their first two home matches of the new season in Visakhapatnam.
Full IPL 2024 schedule for Delhi Capitals:
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Mohali on March 23 at 3:30 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on March 28 at 7:30 PM IST
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam on March 31 at 7:30 PM IST
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam on April 3 at 7:30 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on April 7 at 3:30 PM IST
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants full list of matches
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will get their campaign running against 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Rahul and Co. will lock horns with Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans in their first four games of the new season.
Lucknow Super Giants' full list of matches for IPL 2024:
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 in Jaipur at 3:30 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings on March 30 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans on April 7 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Check out full IPL 2024 schedule for Punjab Kings
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2024 opener at Mohali on March 23. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKS against his former franchise DC. PBKS will also meet Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans in their first four games of the new season.
IPL 2024 schedule for Punjab Kings:
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals on March 23 in Mohali at 3:30 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings on March 25 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings on March 30 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings on April 4 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Full IPL 2024 schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Sunriers Hyderabad (SRH) will meet KKR in their IPL 2024 opener at the Eden Gardens on March 23. Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, the Orange Army will also take on the likes of Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings.
SRH vs Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs Mumbai Indians on March 27 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 3:30 PM IST
SRH vs Chennai Super Kings on April 5 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer returns as KKR meet SRH in their opener
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Superstar Shreyas Iyer will return to lead former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer missed the entire edition of the cash-rich league due to a back injury. Two-time winners KKR have Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the Kolkata-based franchise for IPL 2024. Here is Kolkata Knight Riders' full list of matches for IPL 2024.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 in Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 29 in Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals on April 3 in Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of matches!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 opener at the Chepauk. Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, the Virat Kohli-starrer side will also meet Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. Let’s take a look at the IPL 2024 schedule for RCB.
1.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings on March 22 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
2.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings on March 25 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
3.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
4.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants on April 2 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
5.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on April 6 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Mumbai Indians' full list of matches for new season
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will play their tournament opener against Hardik Pandya’s former franchise - Gujarat Titans. MI will also meet Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals in the new season of the cash-rich league. The Rohit Sharma-starrer side will host two games at the Wankhede Stadium.
Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Mumbai Indians:
1.Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians on March 24 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
2.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians on March 27 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
3.Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals on April 1 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
4.Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on April 7 in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Schedule for first two weeks of IPL 2024 announced!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: If you have just joined us, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. From March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities in two weeks. Each IPL team will play a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five. Five-time winners Chennai Super Kings will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener on Friday.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Check out RR’s IPL fixtures!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Champions in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league, Rajasthan Royals will meet KL Rahul's LSG in their IPL 2024 opener on March 24. Four days after their first game, RR will meet DC on March 28. On April 1, Sanju Samson and Co. will lock horns with Mumbai Indians. RCB will then meet RR on April 6.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Hardik Pandya to headline GT vs MI showdown!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Under the leadership of 'prince' Shubman Gill, last season's runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2024 opener on March 24. GT traded former skipper Pandya to MI in an all-cash trade deal before the new season. Pandya's first game as an MI skipper is against his former franchise.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: CSK's schedule for new season
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: After RCB's away game against CSK in Chennai, Dhoni and Co. will host last season's runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 26 at the Chepauk. Defending champions CSK will meet DC in Vizag (March 31) before crossing swords with 2016 winners SRH in Hyderabad on April 5.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: BCCI releases IPL schedule for only first 15 days
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The BCCI has released the IPL 2024 schedule for only the first 15 days. The roster for the remaining matches to be announced once dates for general elections are finalised.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: DC vs PBKS, KKR vs SRH headline first double-header day!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: While MS Dhoni's CSK will meet RCB in the IPL 2024 opener, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second game of the cash-rich league next season. The first doubleheader day will have PBKS vs DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meeting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23. Check out the schedule for the first week of the IPL 2024.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: IPL 2024 schedule announced!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: MS Dhoni's CSK will meet Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first fixture of the IPL 2024. Defending champions CSK will host RCB in the tournament opener on March 22. Delhi Capitals (DC) will play two of their home games in Vizag.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: IPL 2024 to kick off in Chennai on this date...
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League is set for kick-off in Chennai on March 22. Chennai Super Kings, who are the defending champions, will play the first fixture of the cash-rich league at the Chepauk. Who will meet CSK in the IPL 2024 opener?
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: IPL 2024 to be MS Dhoni's swansong?
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Soon after lifting the record fifth trophy with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former India skipper MS Dhoni confirmed that he will lead the Yellow Brigade for "at least" one more season. Dhoni admitted that retiring after winning the IPL title with CSK would be the "best time". However, the CSK skipper has vowed to gift his fans one more season. "If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement," Dhoni said at the presentation after the IPL 2024 final between Chennai and Gujarat Titans. "But the amount of love and affection I've been shown wherever I've been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, 'Thank you very much'. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL,” Dhoni added.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: IPL 2024 schedule is ready!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The schedule for IPL 2024 is ready! IPL's first 21 matches and action of 15 days will be revealed shortly. The mega announcement will be made in a few minutes. MS Dhoni’s CSK will play the IPL 2024 opener at the Chepauk. Dhoni and Co. are the defending champions of this season’s IPL.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: MS Dhoni named as captain of IPL's all-time greatest team
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni was selected as the leader of IPL's all-time greatest XI prior to the new season. Dhoni was picked as the leader of the GOAT XI by an elite selection panel consisting of former cricketers Wasim Akram, Matthew Hayden, Tom Moody and Dale Steyn. At least 70 journalists were also part of the selection process.
All-time great IPL squad:
MS Dhoni (C), Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: KKR icon Gautam Gambhir returns 'home' for new season
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the team's mentor for IPL 2024. Gambhir guided KKR to two IPL crowns during his iconic T20 career. Gambhir, who won the 2007 and 2011 World Cups with India, became a Knight Rider in 2011. He remained at the franchise till 2017. With Gambhir at the helm, KKR lifted the famous trophy in 2012 and 2014. "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our captain coming back home in a different avatar as a 'Mentor'," KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan had said.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: What Ricky Ponting said about Rishabh Pant
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting provided a positive update about Rishabh Pant in the lead-up to the new season. Speaking at an event in Melbourne, Ponting suggested that Pant might not be ready for wicketkeeping duties in the IPL next season. "Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet. You would have seen all the social media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year,” Ponting had said. "But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed," Ponting added.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Will Rishabh Pant return in IPL 2024?
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Rishabh Pant's comeback is on course for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. The Delhi Capitals (DC) superstar was recently seen smoking sixes in a practice game organised by his franchise in Karnataka. Pant met with a horrific car accident in December 2022. The DC star has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy after the tragic car crash.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai as captain
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: All-rounder Hardik Pandya joined forces with Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League. After Mumbai Indians completed a sensational all-cash deal for Pandya with Gujarat Titans (GT), the Indian all-rounder was named the captain of the Mumbai Paltan. Hardik will succeed Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians. Rohit will continue to play as a premier batter for Mumbai in IPL 2024. MI skipper Pandya has recovered from his ankle injury in the build-up to the new season.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Shamar Joseph will play for this franchise in IPL 2024
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph made his Test debut in the Australia series. He has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for England fast bowler Mark Wood. Joseph has joined the LSG camp for INR 3 crore after the auction.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: What IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said about season opener
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal confirmed that the 2024 edition of the IPL will kick off on March 22. The 17th season of the cash-rich league will get underway in Chennai aka the backyard of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni and Co. are the defending champions this season. Kasi Viswanathan, who is the CEO of the Chennai Super Kings franchise, stated that IPL 2024 will also have an inaugural ceremony before the season opener.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: What's cooking at KKR camp?
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has replaced England's Gus Atkinson at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp for IPL 2024. Did you know? Chameera was unsold at the auction. He has joined KKR for his base price of INR 50 lakh. Atkinson withdrew from the tournament to manage his international schedule.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: JUST IN | Change in venues for Delhi Capitals
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Delhi Capitals will not be playing their first two home fixtures of the IPL 2024 at the famous Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium. As per the latest developments, the venue will not be ready to host the matches in time. Thus, the IPL 2024 games will be shifted to Pune and Cuttack respectively.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Setback for Gujarat Titans as Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: According to news agency PTI, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is ruled out of the entire edition of the IPL. Pacer Shami will miss the entire season owing to a left ankle injury. As per a senior BCCI source, Shami was in London in the last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, the GT star can start light running and take it from thereon. However, the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for the UK for surgery. IPL seems out of the question, the report added.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: CSK vs KKR for Sarfaraz
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan's impressive India debut has already carved the way for a lucrative IPL deal. According to a report in Anandabazar Patrika, Gautam Gambhir is pulling out all the stops to sign the 26-year-old but is receiving stiff competition from CSK, who are equally keen to get Sarfaraz on board. More clarity is awaited but rest assured that Sarfaraz has captivated the attention of the franchises just one match into his India career. Given his twin-fifty performance, it was evident that he was fully engaged in a T20 style of play.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: All eyes on the last week of IPL
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The last week of the IPL 2024 becomes crucial because the T20 World Cup begins June 1. Ideally, the any edition of the IPL wraps up by May end, but just how long this season promise to last might play a part of India's readiness for the World Cup. A few BCCI sources have revealed that as teams and players start to get eliminated, the one who are Caribbean-bound will be released early. But what if some of the big guys qualify for the Playoffs and then the final. What happens if Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav feature in the final. Is that enough time?
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Let's refresh your memory
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Not too long ago, the platform for the IPL 2024 was laid following a riveting auction on December 19, where records were smashed. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc broke banks as both breached the ₹20 crore mark. Cummins was the first to do as Sunrisers Hyderabad splurged ₹20.5 crore, but Starc not only joined him but surpassed his Australian captain to become the most expensive IPL buy of all time with KKR shelling out ₹24.50 crore on the left-arm quick. Expected to be the record but, Starc did exactly that… and why not? Both were instrumental in Australia's World Cup win just a month ago and the franchises didn't fail in noticing it. Among Indians, Harshal Patel was the costliest purchase, going to Punjab Kings for ₹11/75 crore. That's not it. There's more. Click here to relive that frenetic day.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Do we have a start date already?
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The official announcement will take place in another 2.5 hours but we may have an official kick-off date. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal recently said that the board is targeting 22nd as the day the IPL 2024 starts. Then again, a lot of permutations and combinations are involved. Everything depends on when the Election Commission announces the polling dates. While this may be true, one thing that isn't is the opening fixture. Reports were floating that CSK and GT might play the opener in a repeat of last year's final, but the official fixtures once out – albeit partial – could indicate something else.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: So much to look forward to
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Each year, the IPL gets bigger and better. But this year, there are multiple reasons to make it mouth-watering. Firstly, we have a new captain of Mumbai Indians… and he goes by the name of Hardik Pandya. The decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik as captain has already generated a lot of news, but that isn't all. Shubman Gill will have his first shot at captaincy as he gears up to lead two-time finalists and one-time winner Gujarat Titans. And lastly, MS Dhoni. The CSK captain in all probability will play his final IPL season, which promises to attract more eyeballs than before.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: BREAKING NEWS just coming in!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of IPL 2024, reports news agency PTI. The India pacer, who has been battling a knee injury since the end of the 2023 World Cup and missed the South Africa and England Test series as a result of it, will take no part in this year's Indian Premier League. The BCCI source whom PTI has quoted, says the India pacer may require surgery, which means that he could be out for good. Huge blow for Gujarat Titans just hours before the announcement of the schedule. We wish Shami a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: What happened when IPL clashed with elections previously
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Twice has the IPL's schedule and venues been impacted due to elections in its last 15-season history. In 2008 – just the second season – the tournament was moved entirely to South Africa, where the now-defunct Deccan Chargers won the title by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. Five years later, in 2014, the season was split into two halves as the first part was held in the UAE and the second back in India. 2019 saw no such episode as the IPL went about seamlessly. The IPL was forced to move out of India twice more due to Covid – 2020 and partly in 2021 - before it made a triumphant return to its home turf two years ago.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: What to expect
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: As uncertainty lingers over the announcement of the schedule, there is a possibility that not all fixtures may be released today. It is believed that today's schedule announcement could be only for the first 15-20 games because the BCCI is still contemplating the arrangement needed to ensure that the IPL takes place smoothly and does not clash with the general elections in the country. Ever since two news teams were added to make the IPL a 10-team tournament, the number of league matches have gone up from 56 to 70 with an increase in the number of double headers. This year promises to follow the same structure but the only thing missing here are the complete dates which may or may not be out for the public consumption today.
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: Ladies and gentlemen! Boys and girls! The big day is finally here. The day when the schedule for the IPL 2024 will be released. If there was any excitement lacking with one month to go for the biggest cricketing carnival in Indian T20 cricket, this reveal promises to make the levels peak. There's always something about these fixture revelations, almost as if the IPL has come early. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has already announced March 22 as the day they are targeting the start of the season, but an official stamp is yet to be put on it. Dhumal has already earmarked March 22 as the targeted start date for the season, yet an official confirmation is still pending. Nonetheless, all the mystery, all the suspense ends today. The countdown has begun. Are you ready?
