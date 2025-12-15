Search Search
IPL vs PSL again in 2026; Mohsin Naqvi announces PSL 11 window overlapping with IPL 19

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 02:37 pm IST

The IPL and PSL will overlap again in 2026, with PSL scheduled from March 26 to May 3, competing with IPL's March 15 to May 31 window.

IPL and PSL are set to clash again in 2026, with Pakistan’s franchise season scheduled to run right through the heart of the Indian league window - setting up a second straight year of overlap and familiar tug-of-war for attention, airtime, and overseas players.

Virat Kohli in IPL and Babar Azam in PSL
Virat Kohli in IPL and Babar Azam in PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi announced the PSL 11 window during a roadshow in New York, pinning the tournament from March 26 to May 3, 2026, dates that collided with the already-mapped IPL 2026 window of March 15 to May 31.

The overlap isn’t a one-off. IPL and PSL clashed in 2025 as well, when PSL moved into a April-Mayt slot and ran alongside the IPL season.

Also Read: IPL 2026 auction: Purse size, sets, slots left, venue and time - everything you need to know

Why the clash matters

A full season overlap makes it harder for the PSL to attract a chunk of marquee overseas names who land IPL deals, because the schedules now compete week-for-week rather than being staggered.

It also splits the wider South African T20 audience and broadcasters’ focus across two leagues running simultaneously, a dynamic that Pakistan’s league has tried to offset with aggressive global pitching, including investor-facing events like the New York roadshow, where Naqvi revealed the dates.

Few IPL veterans moving to PSL

Notably, Faf du Plessis has opted out of the IPL 2026 auction to play PSL, a call that came after he was released following a modest IPL 2025, and framed it as taking on a new challenge.

England’s Moeen Ali has also skipped the IPL 2026 auction and signed up for the PSL after being released by KKR.

Earlier, David Warner went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction and moved to the PSL, where Karachi Kings named him captain.

The core driver: more certainty of playing a role than gambling on an IPL auction and sitting out for weeks.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
