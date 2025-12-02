When IPL says no, PSL says yes: The new reality of veteran stars like Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and David Warner

For years, the traffic between the IPL and PSL felt one-way: Pakistan’s league was where players went to impress, India’s was where they went to cash in. That script is getting more complicated. Moeen Ali for CSK, Faf du Plessis for DC, Glenn Maxwell for PBKS.(IPL, PTI)

In the last two seasons, as the windows of both tournaments have started to overlap, PSL has quietly turned into a second act for some of the IPL’s biggest names - even as younger players still treat it as a stepping stone into the Indian league.

Veteran IPL icons are now choosing PSL

Faf du Plessis is the clearest symbol of this shift. Released after a modest 2025 season with the Delhi Capitals, the 41-year-old has opted out of the 2026 IPL mini-auction altogether and committed to the PSL instead, ending a 14-season IPL run with CSK, RCB, DC, and Rising Pune SuperGiants.

Within days, Moeen Ali followed. The former England all-rounder, who had stints with RCB, CSK, and most recently KKR, has confirmed that he will play PSL and skip the upcoming IPL season. Reports claim that he has entered the PSL draft and will not be part of the IPL 2026 auction pool, effectively prioritising Pakistan’s league at the back end of his T20 career.

But the template for IPL great, PSL second act was really set last season by David Warner and Kane Williamson.

Warner went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction despite his record as one of the league’s all-time great openers. Instead of fading away, he registered for the PSL season 10 draft, was picked up by Karachi Kings, and crucially, was later confirmed as their captain for his maiden PSL campaign. He was the most expensive player of PSL 2025, underlining how much residual star power he still carries - just not in an IPL auction room anymore.

William’s story runs parallel. The former SRH and GT batter, Orange Cap winner in 2018, also went unsold in IPL 2025 auction after his strike-rate-heavy era seemed to pass him by. Soon after, he was picked by Karachi Kings in the supplementary round of the PSL 2025 draft, joining Warner. Both men, once automatic picks in the IPL, effectively re-established themselves as PSL marquee attractions.

Add in the wider group of IPL rejects who found contracts in PSL 2025 - including Josh Little and Mohammad Nabi, a pattern emerges: When IPL’s ruthless auction moves from older overseas stars, PSL increasingly offers them a final, well-paid, front-of-the-poster role.

And there may be more to come. Glenn Maxwell, released by Punjab Kings, has not registered for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. His opting out of the auction has sparked immediate speculation that he could explore PSL or other leagues instead.

PSL is still feeding the IPL

The flow isn’t just one direction, though - if anything, 2025 showed how PSL has also become a love talent pool for franchises in India.

The two tournaments followed a similar window last season, creating a rare clash of fixtures and contracts. The clash produced some brutal choices. South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch, a diamond pick of the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025, walked away from his contract when the Mumbai Indians offered him an IPL replacement deal. The PCB responded by banning him from PSL for one year, but the move underlined where a 23-year-old’s priorities lie.

Mitchell Owen took a slightly more diplomatic route. The young Australian all-rounder impressed in his stint with Peshawar Zalmi, before Punjab Kings signed him as an injury replacement for Glenn Maxwell after his fractured finger. New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson moved from Quetta Gladiators to PBKS in a similar fashion, joining as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson after a short PSL spell.

Kusal Mendis went even further. The Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter began PSL 2025 with Quetta Gladiators but left the tournament citing safety concerns, then joined Gujarat Titans as Jos Buttler’s replacement for the IPL playoffs. In a season where PSL and IPL literally overlapped, Mendis’ decision, like Bosch’s, was a very public statement about which league he viewed as the bigger platform.

What the tug-of-war really tells us

So yes, it’s fair and much more evidence-based now to frame PSL as an increasingly attractive arena for IPL’s discarded stars. Warner, Williamson, du Plessis, and Moeen Ali are all using it to extend their T20 relevance, captain sides and still earn serious money after the IPL has moved on.

But the same two-year window also shows something else: for players on the way up, PSL is still a springboard, not a destination. Bosch, Owen, Jamieson, Mendis and others have treated it as a showcase that helped them land or upgrade IPL deals the moment the opportunity arose.

In other words, the market has split: