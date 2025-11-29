Faf du Plessis pulls out of IPL 2026 auction to take on 'new challenge' in the PSL: 'Certainly isn't goodbye'

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who was recently not retained by the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition, has decided not to put his name forward for the upcoming mega auction set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The right-handed batter, who has represented several teams in the premier T20 tournament, will be rather focusing on a “new challenge” of playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Faf du Plessis pulls out of the IPL 2026 auction. (REUTERS)

The 41-year-old confirmed the development on Instagram on Friday evening, sharing an official statement. However, he also confirmed that he is not calling time on his IPL career as he looks to return to the tournament in the coming years.

The experienced batter did not have an ideal IPL 2025 for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 202 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.44. Hence, the franchise's decision of not sticking with him did not come as a surprise for many.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person,” du Plessis said in an official statement.

“To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years — thank you. Your support has meant the world. Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye — you'll see me again,” he added.

‘New challenge’

Du Plessis, who has represented teams like Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament, said that he aims to grow PSL as a tournament and can't wait to take on the challenge of playing in another country.

“This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It's an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy,” said du Plessis.

“A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon,” he added.

In his IPL career, du Plessis has played 154 games, scoring 4773 runs at an average of 35.10 and a strike rate of 135.79, with his highest score being 96. He has represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The experienced batter is known for amassing 633 runs in CSK’s title-winning campaign in 2021. In 2022, he represented RCB, and he eventually led the franchise for three seasons. His best season with the bat came for RCB in 2023, where he smashed 730 runs.

Speaking of Faf and the PSL, he has played in the tournament on two occasions during the 2019-2021 period, representing Peshawar Zalmi and the Quetta Gladiators.