Mitchell Owen: Meet the big-hitting Aussie who fell for a duck on his IPL debut

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 18, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Mitchell Owen made his IPL debut for PBKS against RR on Sunday. However, the 23-year-old had a forgettable start, falling for a two-ball duck Kwena Maphaka.

Australia’s Mitchell Owen made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Sunday, playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the 23-year-old all-rounder had a tough start to his IPL journey, dismissed for a two-ball duck by young left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka. Owen was brought in as a replacement for star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 season due to injury.

Punjab Kings' Mitchell Owen walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18, 2025. (AFP)
Punjab Kings' Mitchell Owen walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18, 2025. (AFP)

Who is Mitchell Owen?

Mitchell Owen is a promising 23-year-old all-rounder from Tasmania, Australia. He rose to prominence earlier this year in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he represented the Hobart Hurricanes. 

Owen made headlines by smashing the fastest century in BBL history—reaching the milestone in just 39 balls. He went on to score a blistering 108 off 42 deliveries in the final against Sydney Thunder, leading his team to the title. He finished the tournament as the top run-scorer with 452 runs in 11 innings.

Before the IPL, Owen played three matches for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 2025. He also represented Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Also Read: Sanju Samson's selfless act for Vaibhav Suryavanshi on IPL 2025 return: 'If someone has done something extraordinary...'

PBKS vs RR

In Sunday’s IPL 2025 clash, PBKS opted to bat first. The team was under pressure at 34/1 when Owen came to the crease. Facing Kwena Maphaka, Owen attempted an aggressive shot off a back-of-length delivery but ended up skying a top edge. RR captain Sanju Samson made no mistake, taking a comfortable catch to send the debutant back to the pavilion.

Unwanted IPL Record

With his dismissal, Owen became the fourth Australian player to register a duck on IPL debut. The others on this list include Ben Laughlin, Ashton Turner, and Jhye Richardson.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs PBKS Live and DC vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
