Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
First Innings
Gujarat Titans Score - 210/4 in 20.0 overs
Gujarat Titans batting performance
Shubman Gill 70(45)
Washington Sundar 55(32)
Mukesh Kumar 4-55-2
Lungi Ngidi 4-24-1
Second Innings
Delhi Capitals Score - 209/8 in 20.0 overs
Delhi Capitals batting performance
KL Rahul 92(52)
David Miller 41(20)
Rashid Khan 4-17-3
Prasidh Krishna 4-52-2
...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:37:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: It is all happening here. Gujarat Titans are celebrating here, with Kuldeep Yadav being run out. However, David Miller has taken the review for a wide over head height. If it is, we will have another ball, or else it's a 1-run win for the Titans.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:37:21 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 209/8 after 20 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
David Miller 41 (20)
Kuldeep Yadav 1 (1)
Gujarat Titans
Prasidh Krishna 2/52 (4)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:37:21 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Miller is out and Delhi Capitals at 209/8 after 19.6 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: OUT! run out (Jos Buttler).
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:32:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: David Miller smashed a Six on Prasidh Krishna bowling . Delhi Capitals at 209/7 after 19.4 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: SIX! 'If it's in the V, it's in the tree.' Krishna serves another one in the slot, just outside off, and with pace on as well. David Miller sets base deep in the crease and just powers through the line of the ball, whacking it up and away over long off for a biggie. Just 2 needed now off 2 balls. Super Over, anyone?
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:28:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Vipraj Nigam is out and Delhi Capitals at 202/7 after 19.2 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: OUT! c Shubman Gill b Prasidh Krishna.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:27:21 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Vipraj Nigam smashed a Four on Prasidh Krishna bowling . Delhi Capitals at 202/6 after 19.1 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: FOUR! The Capitals are in a hurry now. Still, 9 needed off 5 balls.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:24:21 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 198/6 after 19 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Vipraj Nigam 8 (5)
David Miller 35 (17)
Gujarat Titans
Mohammed Siraj 1/52 (4)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:24:21 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Vipraj Nigam smashed a Four on Mohammed Siraj bowling . Delhi Capitals at 197/6 after 18.5 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: FOUR! That is so nicely done by Nigam, 22 off the over with one ball to go. All the momentum with DC at the moment.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:21:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: David Miller smashed a Six on Mohammed Siraj bowling . Delhi Capitals at 192/6 after 18.3 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: SIX! Wow, that is hit with disdain, Miller doesn't even look at the ball after hitting it.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:15:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 175/6 after 18 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
David Miller 18 (13)
Vipraj Nigam 3 (3)
Gujarat Titans
Kagiso Rabada 0/32 (4)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:15:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: David Miller smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Delhi Capitals at 174/6 after 17.5 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: FOUR! The Capitals will want a lot more of those from Miller right now.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:10:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 166/6 after 17 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
KL Rahul 92 (52)
David Miller 12 (10)
Gujarat Titans
Mohammed Siraj 1/29 (3)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:10:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: It’s a Wicket. KL Rahul is out and Delhi Capitals at 166/6 after 16.6 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed Siraj might have just done the job here for GT.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:10:51 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Four on Mohammed Siraj bowling . Delhi Capitals at 166/5 after 16.5 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: FOUR! Rahul gets this one away and moves into the 90s.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:07:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: It’s a Wicket. KL Rahul is out and Delhi Capitals at 160/5 after 16.4 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: OUT! run out (Sai Sudharsan).
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:02:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 158/4 after 16 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Tristan Stubbs 6 (5)
KL Rahul 87 (47)
Gujarat Titans
Ashok Sharma 0/45 (3)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:57:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Four on Ashok Sharma bowling . Delhi Capitals at 146/4 after 15.1 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: FOUR! Just the start DC would have wanted after the break.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:53:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 142/4 after 15 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
Tristan Stubbs 1 (3)
KL Rahul 77 (43)
Gujarat Titans
Kagiso Rabada 0/23 (3)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:47:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Axar Patel is out and Delhi Capitals at 134/4 after 13.6 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: OUT! c Glenn Phillips b Rashid Khan.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:43:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 130/3 after 13 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
KL Rahul 69 (37)
David Miller 12 (10)
Gujarat Titans
Prasidh Krishna 1/41 (3)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:43:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: KL Rahul smashed a Four on Prasidh Krishna bowling . Delhi Capitals at 130/3 after 12.6 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: FOUR! Picks his spot nicely!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:40:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: David Miller smashed a Four on Prasidh Krishna bowling . Delhi Capitals at 123/3 after 12.2 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: FOUR! David Miller gets into the act now!
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:35:50 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 118/3 after 12 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
KL Rahul 64 (35)
David Miller 5 (6)
Gujarat Titans
Ashok Sharma 0/29 (2)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:30:20 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 112/3 after 11 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:
Delhi Capitals
David Miller 3 (3)
KL Rahul 61 (32)
Gujarat Titans
Washington Sundar 0/11 (1)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:22:49 pmDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nitish Rana is out and Delhi Capitals at 101/2 after 9.5 overs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: OUT! c Sai Sudharsan b Rashid Khan.