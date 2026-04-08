Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, Match 14 of Indian Premier League, 2026

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score:



First Innings



Gujarat Titans Score - 210/4 in 20.0 overs





Gujarat Titans batting performance

Shubman Gill 70(45)

Washington Sundar 55(32)

Mukesh Kumar 4-55-2

Lungi Ngidi 4-24-1



Second Innings



Delhi Capitals Score - 209/8 in 20.0 overs





Delhi Capitals batting performance

KL Rahul 92(52)

David Miller 41(20)

Rashid Khan 4-17-3

Prasidh Krishna 4-52-2

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