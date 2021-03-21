IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, others begin quarantine ahead of KKR's training camp
The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to kickstart their training camp for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Before sweating it out at the camp, the players have begun checking-in for a week-long mandatory quarantine.
The KKR on Sunday took to social media to share pictures of its players who have already arrived at the team hotel. The likes of Dinesh Karthik, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti and batsman Rahul Tripathi were the first to have arrived.
“IT’S QUARANTIME and the #Knights are checking in for the season! The beginning of the camp is just around the corner...#KKR #HaiTaiyaar #IPL2021,” read the caption of KKR's latest post on Instagram.
Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, the knights would look to start afresh in the upcoming season of the IPL. last season, they finished at the 5th position on the points table with 7 wins and as many losses and 14 points in their kitty.
Earlier in February 2021, the franchise went with the lowest purse in the player auction as they have retained most of their players. They bought some big-ticket cricketers like Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (3.2 crores), former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (2 crores) and Australia’s Ben Cutting (75 lakh). India Test triple-centurion and experienced domestic cricketer Karun Nair, too, got a new home at KKR.
KKR will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
