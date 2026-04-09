Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United score after 3 overs is 19/1

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score, Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026. Match will start on 09 Apr 2026 at 03:00 PM

Venue : National Stadium, Karachi



Lahore Qalandars squad -

Sikandar Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Rubin Hermann, Daniel Sams, Dunith Wellalage, Maaz Khan, Haris Rauf, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan

Islamabad United squad -

Imad Wasim, Devon Conway, Andries Gous, Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Shadab Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Max Bryant, Muhammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Nisar Ahmad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Salman Mirza, Hamza Sajjad, Sameer Minhas ...Read More