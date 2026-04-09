Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United score after 3 overs is 19/1
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United at 19/1 after 3 overs, Mohammad Faiq at 3 runs and Devon Conway at 7 runs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026. Match will start on 09 Apr 2026 at 03:00 PM
Venue : National Stadium, Karachi
Lahore Qalandars squad -
Sikandar Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Rubin Hermann, Daniel Sams, Dunith Wellalage, Maaz Khan, Haris Rauf, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan
Islamabad United squad -
Imad Wasim, Devon Conway, Andries Gous, Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Shadab Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Max Bryant, Muhammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Nisar Ahmad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Salman Mirza, Hamza Sajjad, Sameer Minhas ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 05:03:44 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United at 19/1 after 3 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Islamabad United
Mohammad Faiq 3 (2)
Devon Conway 7 (8)
Lahore Qalandars
Shaheen Afridi 1/13 (2)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:58:44 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sameer Minhas is out and Islamabad United at 11/1 after 2.1 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: OUT! c Ubaid Shah b Shaheen Afridi.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:58:14 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United at 11/0 after 2 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Islamabad United
Devon Conway 2 (5)
Sameer Minhas 5 (7)
Lahore Qalandars
Ubaid Shah 0/2 (1)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:34:13 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shaheen Afridi is out and Lahore Qalandars at 100/10 after 18.3 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: OUT! c Devon Conway b Faheem Ashraf.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:32:13 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 99/9 after 18 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Mustafizur Rahman 0 (1)
Shaheen Afridi 9 (16)
Islamabad United
Richard Gleeson 2/13 (3)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:29:13 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ubaid Shah is out and Lahore Qalandars at 99/9 after 17.5 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: OUT! b Richard Gleeson.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:25:13 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Haris Rauf is out and Lahore Qalandars at 96/8 after 17.1 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: OUT! b Richard Gleeson.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:24:43 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 95/7 after 17 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Shaheen Afridi 8 (14)
Haris Rauf 2 (2)
Islamabad United
Shadab Khan 2/18 (4)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:16:43 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sikandar Raza is out and Lahore Qalandars at 91/7 after 15.3 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: OUT! c Salman Irshad b Chris Green.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:05:13 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 78/6 after 14 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Sikandar Raza 19 (15)
Shaheen Afridi 1 (2)
Islamabad United
Chris Green 2/13 (3)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:00:43 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 74/5 after 13 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Sikandar Raza 17 (13)
Ryan Burl 1 (4)
Islamabad United
Imad Wasim 2/13 (4)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:55:43 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 72/5 after 12 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Asif Ali 15 (12)
Sikandar Raza 16 (11)
Islamabad United
Shadab Khan 2/17 (3)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:55:42 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Asif Ali is out and Lahore Qalandars at 72/5 after 11.6 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: OUT! c Mohammad Faiq b Shadab Khan.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:49:12 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 50/4 after 10 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Asif Ali 6 (8)
Sikandar Raza 3 (3)
Islamabad United
Imad Wasim 2/11 (3)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:36:42 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 38/2 after 7 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Rubin Hermann 2 (10)
Haseebullah Khan 22 (19)
Islamabad United
Shadab Khan 0/4 (1)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:32:42 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 34/2 after 6 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Rubin Hermann 0 (6)
Haseebullah Khan 20 (17)
Islamabad United
Chris Green 0/6 (1)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:28:12 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 27/2 after 5 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Rubin Hermann 0 (3)
Haseebullah Khan 14 (14)
Islamabad United
Imad Wasim 2/8 (2)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:15:42 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 4/1 after 2 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Abdullah Shafique 2 (6)
Haseebullah Khan 2 (5)
Islamabad United
Richard Gleeson 0/2 (1)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:05:11 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 2/1 after 1 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Haseebullah Khan 1 (4)
Abdullah Shafique 1 (1)
Islamabad United
Imad Wasim 1/2 (1)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:04:11 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mohammad Naeem is out and Lahore Qalandars at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: OUT! c Sameer Minhas b Imad Wasim.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:47:41 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Scores: Islamabad United Playing XI
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:47:41 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Scores: Lahore Qalandars Playing XI
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Ryan Burl, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haseebullah Khan (WK), Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Mustafizur Rahman.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:35:41 pmLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Toss Update
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:09:42 pmWelcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Details
Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.