RCB's squad strong enough to see IPL champions sustain excellence: ‘They can add another title in next two years’

Ravichandran Ashwin has offered a strong early endorsement of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defence, saying the defending champions have built a squad strong enough to win one more IPL crown in the next couple of seasons. His comments matter because they come at a time when RCB are no longer being judged as a talented but flawed side. After ending their long wait for a first title in 2025, they now enter IPL 2026 with the pressure and expectation that come with being defending champions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL title for the first time in franchise history with a six-run win over Punjab Kings. (ANI)

RCB had gone into the 2025 mega auction after retaining only Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal, before rebuilding with a more rounded group. That overhaul brought in players such as Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the new-look side went on to end the franchise’s 17-year title drought.

Ashwin sees title-winning depth in RCB squad Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said RCB now have the kind of balance that can keep them among the frontrunners, rather than leaving them dependent on one or two star names. “RCB can add another title in the next two years with this squad. Winning the IPL isn’t easy, but the building blocks they have, the kind of like-for-like replacements they have,” Ashwin said.

He then underlined what stood out most to him in RCB’s current structure. “The way they have addressed the holes in the combination. This is a good package to finish in the top two,” Ashwin said.

Those remarks go to the heart of why this version of RCB looks different. For years, the side was often seen as built around star power, lacking enough balance underneath. The post-auction rebuild changed that perception. The batting has more flexibility, the pace resources look stronger, and there is a clearer sense of role definition across the squad.

What makes Ashwin’s assessment even more interesting is that it came with Josh Hazlewood’s availability still uncertain for the start of the season. RCB are set to open IPL 2026 at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, but Hazlewood has been dealing with injury issues and may miss the initial games as he continues his recovery.

Ashwin, however, saw an opportunity in that problem. “In all honesty, this is a blessing in disguise for RCB,” he said. “If RCB don’t have Hazlewood and they are concerned about Salt’s form, they can play both Salt and Bethell. And when Hazlewood returns, you will have a clearer picture.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli wants his RCB teammates to ‘switch on’ immediately: ‘Other teams are going to come hard at us’

It was a revealing line because it showed exactly what Ashwin likes about this squad: flexibility. Rather than viewing a major fast bowler’s absence as a straightforward blow, he framed it as a chance for RCB to test combinations early and return to full strength later with more clarity over roles.

That is the larger point behind Ashwin’s verdict. He is not simply praising the champions for winning one title. He is backing the squad construction itself - the depth, the coverage and the ability to absorb setbacks. For a franchise that spent years being accused of imbalance, that may be the biggest compliment of all.