Irani Cup 2019, Vidarbha vs Rest of India, Day 3 in Nagpur: Wadkar falls for 73, Vidarbha cross 300

Day 2 round-up: Wicketkeeper Akshay Wadkar led Vidarbha’s fightback with an unbeaten half-century as the Ranji champions remained in hunt for a first innings lead after the second day of their Irani Cup match against Rest of India. After restricting Rest to a modest 330 on the opening day, Vidarbha ended the second day at 245 for 6 with Wadkar and Akshay Karnewar (15 not out) holding fort. The hosts still trail by 85 runs.

Follow all the updates from Day 3 here -

10:39 hrs IST Karnewar scores fifty Karnewar pulls a delivery over mid-wicket for a boundary and brings up his half-century. The Vidarbha batsman has played a crucial innings at number eight as his team inches closer to ROI’s total. Vidarbha: 312/7.





10:35 hrs IST Wadkar falls for 73 The Rest of India finally manage to get a wicket! Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bowled a full length googly which hit the stumps. Wadkar goes for 73, but Vidarbha are just 25 runs away from ROI’s total.





10:14 hrs IST Karnewar hits three consecutive fours Karnewar is turning on the heat in this Irani Cup match. The Vidarbha batsman struck two boundaries between backward point and third man before edging Rajpoot for another boundary in the third man region. At the moment, Vidarbha trail by just 42 runs.





09:51 hrs IST Injury update K Gowtham, who sustained a shoulder injury on Day 2 of the Irani Cup match, will not bowl in the remainder of this tie. The off-spinner will bat only if required.





09:33 hrs IST Streaky boundary for Wadkar Wadkar edges a delivery off Ankit Rajpoot, but the ball goes between the wicket-keeper and first slip and runs away to the fence. A streaky four for Wadkar in the first over of the day. Vidarbha: 249/6.



