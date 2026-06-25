Ireland ready for Sooryavanshi mania, captain vows to ruin 15-year-old's dream debut: Would be great to spoil that party

Going by popular opinion, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to make his India debut on Friday in the opening T20I against Ireland in Belfast. If he does, the 15-year-old will become India's youngest-ever international debutant, surpassing the record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut at 16 during the 1989 tour of Pakistan.

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla(SLC)

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But if that historic moment arrives, Ireland are determined to ensure it does not become a fairytale.

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker, who was appointed full-time skipper last week, admitted he is fascinated by the prospect of a 15-year-old playing international cricket in the modern era.

"It's pretty incredible for them to have a 15-year-old in their team. I didn't think that was ever going to be possible in this professional era," Tucker said ahead of the series.

ALSO READ: The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dilemma: India's teenage sensation arrives, but a World Cup-winning XI stands in his way

While full of praise for Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise, Tucker made it clear that Ireland have no intention of becoming spectators to the teenager's dream debut.

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{{^usCountry}} "Credit to him, he's a pretty special player. We're hoping we'll see him this week. It will be a big moment for him, but it would be great to spoil that party for him. Most of the hype here has been about him making his debut in this series. He's obviously an absolutely incredible talent. He blew the IPL up and we've tried to do as much research as we can on him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Credit to him, he's a pretty special player. We're hoping we'll see him this week. It will be a big moment for him, but it would be great to spoil that party for him. Most of the hype here has been about him making his debut in this series. He's obviously an absolutely incredible talent. He blew the IPL up and we've tried to do as much research as we can on him." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi forced his way into India's T20I squad after a phenomenal IPL 2026 campaign, where he smashed 776 runs and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. He heads into the Ireland series on the back of another extraordinary knock — a 29-ball 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final in Dambulla last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi forced his way into India's T20I squad after a phenomenal IPL 2026 campaign, where he smashed 776 runs and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. He heads into the Ireland series on the back of another extraordinary knock — a 29-ball 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final in Dambulla last week. {{/usCountry}}

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Tucker reiterated his admiration for the teenager's talent.

"He's obviously an absolutely incredible talent. We've tried to do as much research as we can on him. He blew the IPL up. The skill level there is absolutely incredible."

Ireland will be without several key players for the two-match series, including Josh Little, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling and Jordan Neill.

Despite the absences, Tucker believes Ireland can still pose a challenge to the reigning T20 world champions, particularly in familiar home conditions.

"They're one of the best T20 teams there has ever been. Their performances in this year's World Cup showed that.

"But all of the pressure is on them. The pitch might be a bit slower than what they're used to. Hopefully that can make a difference and we can make an early impact and stun a few people.

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"We're just trying to make an impact on the game itself and show that we're here to play as well — that we can take wickets, score runs and be competitive."

With the spotlight firmly on Sooryavanshi, Ireland will be hoping the headlines after Friday's match are about their performance rather than India's teenage sensation.

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