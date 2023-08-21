Ireland T20s: A backup performance worthy of note

In a world parallel to the one sweating over the ODI World Cup that starts in less than two months, small but decisive changes are finally being introduced. This side isn’t weighed down by heavy names but still has Jasprit Bumrah as leader and Ruturaj Gaikwad as a figurehead in the making. Add Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube — he is viewed as a genuine all-rounder alternate to Hardik Pandya — to it and, even though a backup, this bunch exudes exciting potential in the context of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies in June next year.

India's Rinku Singh receives his debut T20I cap from captain Jasprit Bumrah (BCCI Twitter)

If the West Indies tour was any indication, the pecking order is obvious. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are openers designate, Suryakumar Yadav the No.3 and skipper Pandya the crucial No.5 all-rounder. If Gill is the anchor in the first order, Gaikwad is playing that role in Ireland. He has no qualms admitting to the privileges that come with the tag of an opener as long as he doubles down later, which he did successfully on Sunday after shepherding India’s innings through a small crisis after they lost Jaiswal and Varma in the space of three deliveries.

“I think being an opener, I have the luxury to eat up some balls upfront. Face 10-15 balls, and then come back and cover," said Gaikwad after India’s 33-run win in Dublin on Sunday.

“It is difficult for batters coming in. Usually, there are fewer overs left, sometimes eight or 10. They cannot afford to play too many dot balls. Being an opener, it is always great to assess the wicket, play accordingly and figure out what shots you can play and what shots you can’t. Today I felt the wicket was on a slower side, so one batter had to be there till the 15th over or till 17th and 18th. That was the plan,” he said.

Gaikwad will lead India at the Asian Games but it’s difficult to see him break through the first squad any time soon. And he knows that. “This series is very important to me. It makes a big difference when you are playing the series from the first match,” said Gaikwad. “You come in with a lot of confidence, a lot of preparation and the right mindset. But I think you can also accept sometimes that there is no space in the main team; there are batters who are doing really well. It is a mixed feeling,” he said.

That the management saw it fit to make Gaikwad the vice-captain — however redundant the role might be in this day and age — it’s an acknowledgement of the clarity and assurance he brings. “I think the leadership role is a very complicated thing, to be honest,” he said. “What Mahi bhai (Dhoni) always says is to take it one game at a time.

"Just be in the present moment, don’t worry about the future. Everyone creates hype and whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who watches social media and hears things about what anyone is saying about me. This is one of the traits that I have learned at CSK. I am pretty much clear about giving my best in the field, coming back home, chilling with my friends.”

Rinku's instant success

Another gain has been Rinku Singh’s transition to the international stage, with results that were almost a foregone conclusion. He came when India’s innings needed second wind, but was unflustered, taking his time before unveiling the big shots that helped him end with a strike rate of 180 and win the Player-of-the-Match award. “I was confident and trying to use the IPL experience, was trying to take the game deep,” said Rinku at the post-match presentation.

Gaikwad elaborated on what makes Rinku click in such situations. “One of the standout things about him is he doesn’t attack from ball one. He gives himself time, no matter what the situation is. He always assesses the condition and then starts to take on the bowlers,” he said. “It is good learning from all the upcoming players who want to be a finisher. It is always important that you take some time, and you can always cover it up later. He knows when to pull the trigger. It was an important innings for him, he was batting for the first time in international cricket. I feel this will help him a lot.”

Not just in batting, the way Krishna got a double breakthrough in his first over, or how Bishnoi got Ireland batters into a tangle with the googly, there were enough positives from India’s bowling performance as well. These are promising signs after the West Indies tour, which provided a few answers even though India lost the T20 leg.

All eyes are understandably on the ODI World Cup. But considering the T20 World Cup is in the next 10 months, this back-up performance in Ireland is just the assurance India need to continue with a much-needed overhaul.

